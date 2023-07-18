Entertainment
Meghan and Harry should use Hollywood strikes as ‘cooling off period’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to use the temporary hiatus in the entertainment industry, caused by the ongoing strikes by actors and writers in Hollywood, as a “period of reflection”, after a turbulent chapter in their post- royal, experts said Newsweek.
Since leaving the royal family in 2020 and moving to California with their young family, Meghan and Harry have made careers in the entertainment industry, one of their first steps being the creation of the company Archewell Productions to produce visual content and Archewell Audio. to produce podcasts.
The couple signed two major multimillion-dollar content creation deals with streaming platforms, Netflix and Spotify, and began releasing content in 2022. Meghan released a season of her podcast series. Archetypes in August and the pair released two docuseries in December, the first being their self-titled explosive show Harry and Meghanthe second being a series of interviews with influential leaders titled live to lead.
But Archetypes And Harry and Meghan Dominated reports when first posted, the couple announced they were mutually parting ways with Spotify in 2023 after one season of Meghan’s podcast, and further disappointment came in July, when their docuseries failed to gain a Emmy nomination.
“The next six months could be seen as the most challenging for Harry and Meghan, with a growing likelihood that we are about to enter the beginning of the end of their Hollywood ambitions unless they can make a big turnaround,” entertainment expert and MarkMeets founder Mark Boardman said. Newsweek.
Now, as the couple seek to turn negative coverage in the wake of these developments into positive by releasing new and exciting content through their partnership with Netflix, Hollywood strikes from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are immediate obstacles to any progress.
“Harry and Meghan are at a crucial time in their media journey and the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes will no doubt impact their immediate moves within the media industry, including the operations of Archewell Productions in addition to the work and promotion of [upcoming Netflix docuseries] Heart of Invictusand any press around him,” Boardman said.
“The Sussex office Archewell Productions will soon have to review any production offers that come in (some they may have previously rejected), or seek to create their own content and begin planning and promotion of several upcoming projects in the hope that we could be a winner for them unless Meghan starts playing again or Harry chooses to spend his time doing more charity work and takes a temporary media break which I think would be the best next step for the prince.
“This period of reflection could allow them to strategize and recalibrate their image and projects,” he concluded. “It would provide them with the space to rebuild their public perception and focus on creating great content rather than being hounded for their next project.”
Entertainment expert Paul Duddridge agreed with the direction the Sussexes should take in light of the industry hits they have recently suffered.
“It was recently announced that Archewell is developing a scripted series Bad manners which is a Charles Dickens prequel great expectations. As a scripted drama series, this production would be directly affected by strikes by the writers and cast of SAG, however, Harry and Meghan could still prove to be the beneficiaries of the strikes,” Duddridge said. Newsweek.
“This gives them the opportunity to regroup and revamp their operations. Harry and Meghan need a critical hit. So far, their creative projects have received very mixed reviews. This strike will give them a much-needed chance to review their creative strategies while using the industry shutdown as cover.”
“Harry and Meghan need to flip the narrative,” he continued. “They apparently used up the goodwill of the royal family and didn’t set the world on fire with their creative output in the United States.
“They are now well positioned to save their image with critical success in the creative sphere. They should seize this opportunity with both hands. This may be their last.”
There is no end date in sight yet for the combined strikes by Hollywood writers and actors. The move has halted production on current and proposed film and television projects while unions negotiate with studios, with their main concerns being pay transparency for content streaming and regulation of the artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry.
Newsweek approached representatives for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle via email for comment.
James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek‘s royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on NewsweekIt is The Royal’s Facebook page.
Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email [email protected]. We would love to hear from you.
