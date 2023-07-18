SAG Strikes: Why Hollywood Writers and Actors Are Going on Strike

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up for our free IndyArts newsletter



Thursday, July 13 marked a historic shutdown for Hollywood as members of the actors guild joined striking writers for a fairer deal.

SAG-AFTRA (The Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) has announced that its strike of 150,000 television and film actors will begin at midnight on Friday.

Follow here for real-time updates on the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Meanwhile, members of the WGA (Writers Guild of America) have been on strike since May.

It’s the first time since 1960 that actors and writers have poached film and TV production companies.

It’s disgusting, shame on them, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said of the offer they rejected from the Alliance of Film and Television Producers.

The writers’ strike had already brought the entertainment industry to its knees, scrapping late-night talk shows and making award shows virtual or unscripted.

With the added weight of tens of thousands of actors, Hollywood is effectively in limbo until a deal with production companies can be reached.

How will this affect the film industry?

Studios literally don’t care about us or treat us like human beings Zack Arnold, Netflixs Associate Editor and Producer Cobra Kai said The Independent. The way of life as a creative, as a storyteller, as a filmmaker is at stake.

Oppenheimer cast walk out of UK premiere as Hollywood stars join writers’ strike

Arnold says the strike was caused by a perfect storm of streaming dominance, which led to the erosion of residual pay and the advent of AI in the industry.

Both are such paradigm shifts in the way business is conducted. I think there’s no way to really resolve the two amicably without a real change in the way business is done, he says.

Joe Plummer, the president of Wavelength (a New York-based independent studio behind Sundance players like Where’s my Roy Cohn? And Farewell Love), agrees: there has been so much disruption over the past 10 years that ultimately it had to come to this point where we were looking at the real workings of how the industry works.

In past eras of television production in particular, shows tended to have seasons with more episodes and major hits like Seinfeld that entered syndication could guarantee performers a steady stream of residual payments for decades. Now even very popular shows on streamers like Netflixs Bridgerton usually have seasons with less than 10 episodes.

Top actors still make millions, but most SAG-AFTRA members barely make it, according to the union. Half of the members earn less than $26,000 a year as actors and are barely eligible for guild health insurance, according to CBS News.

Other main sticking points in the union contract negotiations, which have already been extended once this month before the strike, include the use of artificial intelligence.

The union says the major studios have offered to offer just one day’s compensation for the rights to use an AI-digitized version of an actor for life.

Actors now face an existential threat to their livelihoods from the use of AI and generative technology, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director of Unions, said at a press conference on Thursday. They proposed that our background artists could be scanned, be paid a day’s pay, and the company could own that scan, that likeness, for the rest of eternity, on any project they chose. , without consent and no compensation.

(The studios said this was an inaccurate description of their position and that AI scans would only be used in production in which an actor was already employed.)

There are concerns that the use of AI goes beyond just creating digital background elements, but instead is used to reanimate dead artists or replace writers altogether.

AI is obviously a potential existential threat to actors, depending on how it’s going to be used, Andrew Susskind, associate professor in the film and television department at Drexel University, say it Washington Post. Studios might say, Hey, what’s the harm in making a new Cary Grant movie, who does it hurt? But maybe it hurts his reputation.

Even without the threat of AI, other trends have helped writers strike.

Hollywood has increasingly embraced what is called mini roomsshort-term writers’ rooms where staff members only work on a production for a short time, rather than the entire season.

Union members say the practice has made it increasingly difficult for young writers to achieve even a modest, middle-class lifestyle in the television business.

If it were up to me, I would ban mini-rooms. They destroyed the quality of TV shows and decimated writers’ salaries. Mini-rooms are one of the main reasons I voted to strike! tweeted Claws writer Darrin Dortch. Read more about mini-rooms, it suddenly made sense to me that so many shows seem to struggle with continuity or a continuous season arc these days. Not surprising.

How do the actors react to the strike?

Just before the strike was announced, the cast of Christopher Nolan’s new blockbuster, Oppenheimerleft the London premiere of the films prematurely to write their signs.

This sets the tone for other releases to come, whose actors will be looked down upon by their colleagues if they participate in publicity obligations.

The timing is not ideal for the release of two of the biggest films of the year next week: Greta Gerwigs Barbie And Oppenheimer.

Publicity for both photos was reaching fever pitch through marketing campaigns, talent interviews and red carpet premieres around the world. As SAG-AFTRA shuts down, ad trains will also shut down.

Following the announcement, SAG sent a note to all of its members explaining the limits of what they were and were not allowed to do (via Variety) under the strike.

Fran Drescher, President of SAG-AFTRA (Reuters)

How will this affect the TV industry?

Meanwhile, TV networks should turn to reality series and game shows, which are unscripted and don’t require actors.

Late night shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy Kimmel Live! have been dark since May as they rely heavily on scripted monologues and comedic segments.

Recurring dramas like ABC Abbott Elementary School And Grey’s Anatomy will be replaced in the September lineup by game shows like celebrity wheel of fortune And Dancing with the starsaccording The New York Times.

Due to the long lead times for television production, the full effects of the strikes are unlikely to be felt for months or even years.

Casey Bloys, president of HBO, said Variety Wednesday that at least until the end of 2023 everything was fine. And then in 2024, it starts to get harder.

Arnold warned The Independent that due to the scale of SAG-AFRA’s demands, he thinks the actors’ strike could continue through the winter: it’s going to be a game of chicken who’s ready to swerve first?

The problem, he points out, is that writers and actors aren’t key workers like doctors or nurses, so there won’t be a public demand for studios to give in to their demands. Streaming companies like Netflix have billions of dollars and a massive backlog of content they can afford to sit on while low-paid creatives struggle.

Will the Emmys be delayed?

The union also said the strike means any Emmy campaigning by actors will end immediately. As such, we could see a postponement of the 2023 Emmys ceremony, which is currently scheduled for September 18.

The nominations for this year’s awards were announced on Wednesday (July 12) with Television Academy President Frank Scherma expressing his wish that the guild’s ongoing negotiations come to a fair and speedy end.

You can find a full list of all nominees here.