The ‘Minx’ actor felt bad for Jennifer Aniston





They couldn’t get it to take off. in a new profile in The Hollywood Reporter, “New Girl” alum Jake Johnson talks about the best TV show he’s ever done and explains why he was shocked when the up-and-coming pilot crashed. Best known for his role as grumpy, lovable Nick Miller, who snuck his way through seven seasons of the sitcom Zooey Deschanel, Johnson is back on our screens (and in our hearts) for Season 2 of “Minx.” , where he stars as the sleazy ’70s editor behind the first erotic women’s magazine. But according to Johnson, a failed pilot he shot for Apple TV+ might have been his biggest hit. Before it was cut down due to budget constraints at the start of the pandemic, the show was another 70s sitcom, This One about a sect met with rave reviews.





Johnson is best known for his role as curmudgeon with a heart of gold Nick Miller on Fox’s seven-season sitcom “New Girl,” where Johnson stars alongside Zooey Deschanel. FOX Image Collection via Getty Images Johnson laughed, remembering how he got ahead, after the pilot’s initial criticism. “I’m finally getting the respect I deserve,” Johnson recalled, adding that he “didn’t even think there was an option of [the show] not be picked up. He imagined the accolades that awaited his return to the small screen. “My only thought was, ‘How are they telling ‘The Morning Show’ that they just got kicked off the pedestal at Apple? I just feel bad for Jen Aniston,” he recalled thinking.





In “Minx,” Johnson is the essence of ’70s sleaze as a pornographic editor creating the first steamy women’s magazine. John Johnson





Johnson joked that he “felt bad for Jen Aniston” when it looked like her Apple+ pilot would be a huge hit. CG pictures Needless to say it was a surprise to learn that the show was DOA “In my head, I had already won all the awards and changed the game,” Johnson said. “Then I get the call that they’re not moving forward. You panic… And then, very quickly, you realize that it’s dead. Since then, Johnson has faced more successes and failures. “Minx” made a profit for Max, but the streamer canceled the show nonetheless. Then came the news that it would be picked up by Starz for a second season, which just so happens to premiere on July 21, or “Barbenheimer Day,” when the movie “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are both slated for release. These days, Johnson said he’s not putting the cart before the horse. Currently, he is focusing on his next debut film, “Self Reliance”.

