Los Angeles legends Sparks rock the Hollywood Bowl with debut ‘beyond our dreams’

There is a scene at the beginning “The Sparks Brothers”, director Edgar Wright’s documentary about brothers Ron and Russell Mael, where Russell looks back on a moment in the early 70s when Sparks seemed poised for sudden success.

“It just seemed right that we were going to be ourselves at the Hollywood Bowl soon,” he says of a dream the brothers had shared since 1964 when their mother drove them to the Bowl to see the Beatles.

It’s a poignant moment in this excellent 2021 film because Sparks didn’t fire straight up the way the Maels might have dreamed, their eccentric sensibilities still taking them a few steps out of the mainstream.

On Sunday, that long-awaited dream came true as Sparks headlined the Hollywood Bowl, the biggest venue they’ve ever played, in an emotional and triumphant homecoming.

Russell Mael of Sparks performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Ron Mael of The Band Sparks performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

From left, Russell Mael and Ron Mael of the band Sparks perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Ron Mael of The Band Sparks performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Russell Mael of Sparks performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Sparks performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Russell Mael of Sparks performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

From right, Russell Mael and Ron Mael of the band Sparks perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Sparks performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

From left, Russell Mael and Ron Mael of the band Sparks perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

John Linnell of They Might Be Giants performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

They Might Be Giants’ John Flansburgh, right, performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

They Might Be Giants performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

They Might Be Giants performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

The show opened with “So We May Start,” a song from “Annette,” the 2021 musical film for which the Maels were co-creators of the story and music. The title track to “The Girl is Crying in Her Latte,” which arrived in May, followed, and over the course of the show’s 90 minutes, the brothers’ unique and imaginative musical world flourished on stage.

Russell Mael, 74, and Ron Mael, 77, remain as perfectly composed as ever. Russell’s voice soared as he danced and hopped hyperactively around the stage, dressed in a red and black suit with matching shoes on Sunday. Ron’s deadpan squint almost never broke as he played intricate melodies as he sat at his keyboard, dressed more like a stoic British banker than a rock star.

It’s what you’d expect from a Sparks show and with 18 songs in 90 minutes the band have played songs from almost every period and style of their career, playing songs from exactly half of their 26 studio albums, from “Beaver O’Lindy” to “A Woofer in Tweeter’s Clothing”, the group’s second release in 1973, to five tracks from the excellent new album.

Sparks’ lyrics range from funny to serious, romantic to moody, and sometimes all in the same song. Sometimes the joke is in the title “Angst In My Pants”, for example.

Other times it’s from Ron Mael’s lyrical perspective. The new “Nothing’s as good as they say it is,” explained Russell Mael, “from the point of view of a 10 p.m. kid, a boy, and he feels that after 10 p.m. he’s had enough seen and he wants to go back where he came from.”

Midway through the show, “Shopping Mall of Love” brought Ron Mael out from behind the keyboard for the first time, reciting the lyrics in an expressionless monotonous tone that made the absurd love song even funnier.

The second half of the set delivered some of Sparks’ most beloved songs, including “Music That You Can Dance To,” a dance-pop ode and send-off, and “When Do I Get to Sing ‘My Way’.” a song that is both melancholic and joyful. (These two songs were in the Top 10 pop dance songs in the United States, and even more so in Europe.)

“The Number One Song in Heaven”, the disco version of Sparks produced by Giorgio Moroder in 1979, kept the dance party slipping into “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For the Both of Us”.

“This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us,” a snippet from 1974’s “Kimono My House,” seemed to get the biggest response of the night, as it should. For many fans, this was the first Sparks to overcome the hurdles of radio and record promotion to reach their ears at the time (and Siouxsie and the Banshees covered it on the album “Through the Looking Glass “, adding to his fame).

After “My Baby’s Taking Me Home” opened the encore, the evening ended with “All That”, a song that Russell Mael touted as a song that “encapsulates how we feel emotionally about a night out. like tonight. It’s so amazing, the bond we have with all of you, it’s something very special.

You get what he means in his lyrics of sticking together in good times and bad: “All we’ve done / We’ve lost, we’ve won / All of that, all of that and more,” he said. he sang. “All we’ve seen / We’ve heard, we’ve dreamed / All this, all this and more.”

With the music over, Ron and Russell Mael seemed reluctant to leave the stage, lingering to wave to the cheering crowd even after Edgar Wright came out to take a photo of Sparks with the fans in the Bowl behind them.

“We really wanted to thank you very much,” Ron Mael said when his brother unexpectedly handed him the microphone to say something. “We’re from Los Angeles and we started here, playing in front of six waitresses at Whiskey A Go Go, and we thought we were on top of the world at that point.

“So to come back to this stage and have this kind of reception at this venue is just beyond our dreams.”

They could be giants opened the show on Sunday with a 50-minute set of their own brand of offbeat songwriting. The group founded by singer-songwriters John Linnell and John Flansburgh in 1982 played a dozen songs, including favorites such as “Birdhouse In Your Soul”, “Particle Man” and “Anna Ng”, and captured the kind of happy attention that often opens not.

“Istanbul (not Constantinople)”, “Doctor Worm” and “Don’t Let’s Start”, the latter, Flansburgh noted, probably the first TMBG song anyone had ever heard there.

As with Sparks, this appeared to be The Might Be Giants’ first time playing the Hollywood Bowl.

“It’s so exciting to be here tonight,” Flansburgh told the crowd at one point. “So far it’s only been an outing for us.”