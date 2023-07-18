International film festival returns for 15th year to Hamilton





HAMILTON— The Hamilton International Film Festival in New York returns July 17-23 to the Hamilton Movie Theater, 7 Lebanon St. Brothers Grant and Todd Slater of Slater Brothers Entertainment grew up in Hamilton and have been hosting world-class events in their hometown for 15 years. The Slaters invite their filmmaking friends from around the world to visit Hamilton for the summer event and tell their own stories of how their films were made. “We are thrilled with the quality of films that have been submitted this year,” said Grant Slater. “Every year the selection process becomes more difficult, but we are very happy with our roster.” Much of the fun of the event is watching a movie sitting in the theater with the filmmakers – in the past, writers, directors, producers and actors – who brought it to the big screen. Every night will be special for fans of indie films, Slater said, and the brothers truly feel there’s something for everyone, from movie screenings to discussions with filmmakers. There will be a round table at the theater on Saturday noon, and also on Wednesday evening, we should see a pretty good discussion after the screenings, he noted. This year’s guests include John Gray from “Welcome to Forever”, Molly Tomacek from “PicMe”, Brian Herrera Gladstone from “Tennis Friend”, Loring Murtha from “Pearly Gates”, John Licata from “The Cookbook”, Doug Dearth from “Return to Life”, Justin Garascia from “Trip Upstate”, Mathilde Suissa from “Hidden”, Carly Turro from “Grams of Our Lives”, Paul Schwartz from “The Seasons, Four Love Stories”, Jean-David Rodrigue from “Danavan and Luke Pilgrim and Brad Kennedy of “Greg.” “A common theme I’ve heard from filmmakers is that our festival feels like a filmmaker’s retreat, and that’s what we hoped would happen,” Slater said. “The great thing about our festival is that the filmmakers all pretty much hang out with each other. That’s not always the case, so we’re excited to have a format that allows that to happen. . Guests will also be able to meet Heidi Eakin, the theatre’s new general manager. Slater said they know the theater is in good hands and are really looking forward to working with her. Slater said he was happy to be able to bring the film festival to Hamilton and show a bit of the village to his friends around the world. “Hamilton will always be my hometown,” he explained. “It’s where I grew up, so it’s a good feeling when you see guest filmmakers have the opportunity to enjoy our community. It’s a special place. Individual day tickets are $10 and festival passes are $35. For more information, including a full guest list and calendar of events, visit www.hnyiff.com.

