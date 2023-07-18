Brad Pitt halts F1 movie production due to actor and writer strike





Just a few weeks ago we were all watching with excitement Brad Pitt and Damson Idris infiltrated the Formula 1 paddock at the British Grand Prix to film the on-track action for their upcoming F1 film. The film, which does not yet have a name, presented itself as the grainiest and most realistic racing movie of all time, and were pretty motivated for its release. But now production on the film is on hold as the cast walks off set as part of the SAG-AFTRA Strike. The Basics of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation Basic Rider Course Last week, members of the SAG-AFTRA union voted overwhelmingly in favor of industrial action, reach over 10,000 screenwriters which have been striking since May. It’s the first time writers and actors have gone on strike in Hollywood in over 60 years. As a result of the industrial action, film and television sets were closed and the stars of Christopher Nolan new Oppenheimer movie even came out of its UK premiere. Now it turns out that the Pitts Formula 1 movie has also been suspended following the industrial action. The production uses F2 cars modified to look like F1 machines. Photo : And Mullan ( Getty Images ) According to NBC News, the still untitled film has seen all filming halted for the time being, according to a source close to the production. The source went on to tell NBC that Pitt is definitely a very loyal member of the union, so he wouldn’t cross the picket line to continue filming. Good Brad, be more like Brad. The movie, which is in production for Apple TV and has no release date yet, is led by the masterminds behind Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinsky. During the 2023 Formula 1 season, the production team was expected to integrate into F1 weekends, as it did at Silverstone earlier this month. According to AutoEvolution, the team was also due to film the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort next month. At such events, Pitt and Idris took the wheel of a pair of Formula 2 cars that were modified to look more like F1 machines. complete with black and gold livery similar to everyone’s favorite team. I’m going to beat this guy in the first corner, said Pitt… I guess. Photo : Gongora/NurPhoto ( Getty Images ) However, whether production teams return to the paddock after F1’s summer break will depend on the outcome of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Members of the union, which represents around 160,000 Hollywood actors, went on strike last week after the union failed to reach a new labor agreement with the studios. According VarietyThe sticking points in negotiations between the union and the studios were around the use of AI in filmmaking, the fair distribution of streaming service revenue and wage increases in the industry. It is not known how long the strike could last, or when the parties will meet again around the negotiating table. However, as the writers have been on strike since May 3, the interim union could be locked in another long fight.

