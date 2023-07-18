Bollywood theme at UM meeting





GUESTS came dressed in their finest Bollywood attire for the grand gathering of the Persatuan Agama Sikh Universiti Malaya (Pasum). The event, which was attended by approximately 150 past and present students, was made possible through the efforts of Meninder Kaur Jessy and his team, consisting of Kuljit Kaur, Kiran Pannu, Harijit Singh and Mahesh Biaspal. We reached out to seniors from the 1960s through the Class of 2023 who are currently studying at UM. This is the second meeting since the first in 2014. We originally planned to have it in 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic put an end to that. The best dressed man was Mahesh from the 1993 batch, while the best dressed woman went to Reshvinder from the 1995 batch. It also made us realize that life is short and that we should make it a point to meet, Meninder said in a press release. Pasum’s first chairman, Randhir Singh of the 1977 group, said that not all Punjabis are Sikhs. Pasum was a platform for Punjabi language students to mingle and participate in cultural activities at UM, he said in his speech. The Bollywood-themed Nite reunion featured dance performances from different batches, along with singing, raffles, music and games as guests immersed themselves in the North Indian broadcast at Havelly Kuala Lumpur. Among those present was Raghbir Singh from the 1969 lot who said: The dinner was indeed a great opportunity to reunite with friends from over five decades. Germail Singh, of the 1979 lot, said the event was the perfect opportunity for Punjabi-speaking UM graduates to reconnect with friends and make new friends. Kuljinder Kaur of Lot 1981 said the reunion was a nostalgic and vibrant night with lots of laughter and joy, but also sadness as guests remembered those who had passed away. Some of the guests who had a great time reuniting and reminiscing about their UM days. Many guests walked away with prizes from the raffle. Mahesh Biaspal of the 1993 batch was judged the best dressed man while Reshvinder Kaur of the 1995 batch was the best dressed woman. They came dressed as actor Dev Anand and actress Zeenat Aman respectively. Azmi Abdullah from the 1983 batch kicked off the meeting with a solo dance while the 1991 batch received an award for having the most attendees. The evening ended with guests moving to the rhythm of the dance floor until the early hours.

