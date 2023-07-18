Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of the pandemic and the streaming revolution

To get a sense of just how much animosity there is in Hollywood these days, watch how Ron Perlman responded to a report that studios were aiming to extend a strike long enough for writers to lose their homes.

Perlman, the massive, deep-voiced “Hellboy” actor, leaned toward the camera in a since-deleted Instagram Live video to vent his anger. “Listen to me, mother-(expletive),” Perlman said. “There are lots of ways to lose your home.”

Three years after the pandemic crippled Hollywood, the film and television industry has come to a halt again. This time, however, the industry is locked in an uphill battle over how streaming after rapidly advancing during the pandemic has upended the entertainment economy.

After resisting the plague, Hollywood is now fully at war in its own feature film ‘Apocalypse Now’. When tens of thousands of Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists hit the picket lines last week, joining the 11,000 Writers Guild of America screenwriters who had been on strike since May, a small clash became nuclear just in time for the release of “Oppenheimer”. As striking actors and writers rallied to invade studios and streamer headquarters, Puck’s Matthew Belloni wrote, “The city is burning.”





“You can’t change the business model as much as it has changed and not expect the contract to change as well,” Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, said at a fiery press conference announcing the strike. “We are not going to continue to make incremental changes to a contract that no longer respects what is happening now with this business model that has been imposed on us.

“What are we doing?” she added. “Moving furniture on the Titanic?

Disaster was also looming in Hollywood when COVID-19 in March 2020 closed movie theaters, emptied television studios, and halted all production. Recovery is still ongoing.

Over the weekend, one of the first major film productions halted by the pandemic “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” has just hit theaters. And as its important but not successful opening showed, a part of pre-pandemic Hollywood still hasn’t returned. The box office remains about 20-25% below the pre-pandemic rate.

“We’ve talked about the disruptive forces in this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the COVID recovery that’s underway. It’s not completely back,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said Thursday. “This is the worst time in the world to add to this disruption.”

While many of SAG-AFTRA’s and WGA’s claims are long-standing, much of the current dispute escalated during the frenzied days of the pandemic. A digital streaming rush ensued, as studios in many cases rushed to manufacture their Netflix competitors. Subscriber growth has become the top priority.





Rahul Telang, professor at Carnegie Mellon University and co-author of the book “Streaming, Sharing, Stealing: Big Data and the Future of Entertainment”, explains that an entire era of change has condensed into two years.

“What’s happening right now had to happen. With streaming, the whole business was disrupted,” Telang says. “So naturally they complain, ‘We need our fair share.’ “But how do you decide what a fair share is. There needs to be transparency about where the money is coming from and where it’s going. Until that’s resolved, this issue will continue to arise.”

The last time movie actors and writers struck simultaneously, in 1960, guilds established royalty (later residual) payments for reruns of movies and TV episodes, among other historic protections. If that strike counted for the dawn of television, this one does much the same for the streaming era.

But streaming, especially when companies carefully monitor viewership numbers, offers no easy metrics like box office or ratings to establish residuals that have long been a fundamental part of how writers and actors make a living. SAG-AFTRA seeks a small percentage of subscriber revenue, with data measured by a third party, Parrot Analytics.

The Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of the studios, has not accepted this, but says the studios have offered the actors “historic salary and residual increases”, as well as pension contributions. and other protections.





Meanwhile, the actors are sharing footage of their meager residual payouts for streaming hits. Kimiko Glenn of Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” released a clip of residual payments totaling $27.30.

“Before, you could work on a broadcast show, a show and you’re good for the year because of the residuals,” actor Nachayka Vanterpool said on the picket lines. “And then you have streaming coming in and you have residual 20-cent checks. It affects you.”

Increasingly, it seems like everyone has lost in the so-called streaming wars that have gone into hyperdrive under COVID-19. Since Wall Street began to deteriorate last year, with subscription numbers being the keystone, most media companies have suffered stock declines. Wall Street’s message morphed into: Show us the profits.

Many are now bracing for an extended shutdown which, if extended into September, would have a huge impact on the fall TV schedule and film festivals (Venice, Telluride, Toronto) that launch season contenders. rewards. Drescher said she “couldn’t believe” how far apart her union and the AMPTP were.

Cooler heads might win. Perlman, for his part, later apologized for being so heated. He implored studio executives to find “a degree of humanity”.

“It can’t all be about your (expletive) Porsche and your (expletive) stock prices,” Perlman said. “There has to be dignity if we’re going to hold up a mirror and reflect human experiences, which is what we do as actors and writers.”