Meta faces $100,000 daily fine from Norwegian regulator over privacy issues in user advertising





Meta will face a hefty fine for advertising practices that violate users’ privacy, Norway’s data protection authority said on Monday, unless the owner of Facebook and Instagram takes steps to comply with the law. law. Norwegian regulator Datatilsynet says behavioral advertising, a common marketing model that profiles users by collecting information such as their physical location, among other data without consent, is illegal. As a result, Datatilsynet imposes a temporary ban on such practices on Facebook and Instagram. During the ban, which begins on August 4, Meta faces a fine of up to 1 million Norwegian kroner (nearly $100,000) every day. The ban will last for three months, or until Meta can prove it is following the law, Datatilsynet said. The move does not ban Facebook or Instagram in Norway, Tobias Judin, the head of the Norwegian Data Protection Authority’s international department, said in a statement. Rather, the aim is to ensure that Norwegians can use these services safely and that their rights are protected. In a statement sent to The Associated Press on Monday, Meta said the company would review Datatilsynets’ decision and added there was no immediate impact to its services. The debate around legal bases has been going on for some time, and companies continue to face a lack of regulatory certainty in this area, Meta said. We continue to engage constructively with the Irish (Data Protection Commission), our main regulator in the EU, regarding our compliance with their ruling. Norway is not a member country of the European Union, but is part of the European Economic Area (EEA). In Monday’s announcement, Datatilsynet pointed to a December decision by the Irish DPC, which ordered Meta to bring behavioral advertising into compliance with EU law by April. The regulator also nodded a recent judgment of the highest court in the EUwhich explained how Metas’ practices still did not comply with the law. Nonetheless, Meta continues its practices, Judin told the AP via email. Given recent legal developments and the inaction of Metas, we consider it urgent to intervene. Otherwise, we are concerned that Meta will continue to delay compliance. A ban on behavioral advertising beyond Norway is possible. Datatilsynet says it could take the matter to the European Data Protection Board, which could extend the ban for three months and lead to wider implications across the continent. Meta has been under fire for data privacy criticism for some time. In May, for example, the EU slapped Meta with a Record $1.3 billion fine and ordered it to stop transferring users’ personal information across the Atlantic by October. And the tech giants’ new text app, Threads, has not deployed in the EU due to privacy issues.

