Strikes by Hollywood actors and writers are already impacting Sonoma County
Afshar’s films are produced by members of the SAG, in faithful observance, he says, of all union rules and practices.
I’m looking at this from both sides, as a producer and a member of SAG, he said, noting that Igers’ remarks about actor requests come in the wake of the company’s announcement in February that 7 000 Disney employees would lose their jobs worldwide this year.
Earlier in his career, Altieri worked inside the Hollywood machine, with films like The Hamiltons and a studio-backed remake of April Fools Day distributed by Lionsgate films. The majority of his films these days are made outside of the studio system, but still follow guild protocols when working with union artists.
Altieri recently wrapped work on the upcoming horror film Consumed and has several other projects in pre-production. Although he himself is not a member of any of the film guilds. Since indie film is my main sport and I play director-producer on most of my stuff, Altieri thinks the issues being debated in the industry are important.
It’s important that we keep pace because everything is going to keep changing, and people are benefiting from that, he said. There will be the next Netflix, etc. AI is definitely an issue, and of course, standard of living too. It’s crazy how quickly creative content is consumed, and yet only a few want to be the ones benefiting from it. It is absolutely unfair.
Santa Rosa actor Mike Schaeffer, whose credits include small roles in films like Silence of the Lambs and 2021s Nash Bridges, is strongly in favor of the strike.
We made the right call, said Schaeffer, best known locally for his work on the regional scene and a number of independent films shot in Sonoma County. In 2019 he appeared in Petaluma director Austin Smigalskis Donovan Reid and will next be seen in the locally shot horror comedy Wolf Story, written and directed by Petalumas Daedalus Howell.
Schaeffer said the actors union is fighting for its future and the future of the industry as a whole. Few actors earn a living wage, he said. Background actors in television shows do not receive more than $200 for 16 hours of workhe said, citing recent reports in Rolling Stone magazine.
According to Rolling Stone, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has submitted a proposal that it could soon require actors, even those working for a single day, to have their faces and bodies scanned for future use.
After which, the studio would own that scan and the right to use it forever, Schaffer said. Such a system could mean that an actor could end up having their performances manipulated and used without additional payment.
Saying no to this exploitation is power, Schaeffer said. All we have to do is hold the line. Now that the actors have joined the writers, the next step is for the directors to join in solidarity. It would also have an impact if producers used to playing both sides of every deal decided to strike against themselves in a show of unity.
With the industry essentially shut down for the first time since the pandemic work stoppages of 2020 and 2021, Afshar, who has been a member of SAG-AFTRA since 1996 in addition to working as a producer, says anyone guessing how long the deadlock will last.
I don’t have a crystal ball, he said. September or October is my best guess, but I’m just a guy. The writers’ strike basically shut down a lot of projects, but I think now with SAG also in the mix, there’s a lot more visibility, a lot more pressure on everyone. Hopefully this will be done sooner than fall, but the consensus here is that it will take a bit of time to see how it all pans out.
Netflix, the streaming giant, has also started laying off employees, sending pink slips to 150 people in May and another 300 at the end of June. The trend points to an industry significantly cutting costs, even before an industry-wide strike.
It’s a business, Afshar said. Were in America. If the studios are already laying off that many people, and the unions come to the table asking for more, maybe the studios don’t have it, so they’ll take the position that it doesn’t make sense to them by as a business.
But obviously, the scriptwriters, the actors, the directors, they also have a position. Everyone’s work is extremely valuable, Afshar continued. I can’t blame either side as I’m not aware of the actual numbers. I don’t know all the details and I’m sitting on both sides. I think everyone in the business should be able to earn a fair and decent wage.
In the meantime, he said, we are playing by all the rules.
At the end of the day, we’re all family, and if SAG/AFTRA doesn’t give us a tentative deal, we won’t be touring. But if they agree, they explicitly allow an independent producer like me to shoot using SAG actors. So we can get back to work.
