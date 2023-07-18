Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 23-29 | Entertainment
Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 23-29:
July 23: Actor Ronny Cox (Deliverance, RoboCop) turns 85. Actor Larry Manetti (Magnum, PI) is 80 years old. Singer David Essex is 76 years old. Bachman-Turner Overdrive guitarist Blair Thornton is 73. Actor Belinda Montgomery (Doogie Howser, MD) is 73 years old. Actor Lydia Cornell (Too Close For Comfort) is 70 years old. Actor Woody Harrelson is 62 years old. Depeche Mode guitarist Martin Gore is 62 years old. Actor Eriq Lasalle (ER) is 61 years old. Drummer Yuval Gabay (Soul Coughing) is 60 years old. Velvet Revolver and Guns N Roses guitarist Slash is 58. Actor Juan Pope (formerly J. Lamont Pope) (My Name Is Earl, Family Matters) is 56 years old. Model Stephanie Seymour is 55. Actor Charisma Carpenter (Veronica Mars) is 53 years old. Color Me Badd singer Sam Watters is 53 years old. Jodeci singer Dalvin DeGrate is 52 years old. Musician Alison Krauss is 52 years old. Live’s drummer Chad Gracey is 52. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans (The Wayans Brothers) is 51 years old. is 50 years old. Actress Kathryn Hahn (Transparent, Crossing Jordan) is 50 years old. Actress Stephanie March (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit) is 49 years old. Actor Shane McRae (Sneaky Pete) is 46 years old. Fiddler David Pichette (Emerson Drive) is 46 years old. Singer Michelle Williams (Destinys Child) is 43 years old. Actor Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) is 41 years old. Actor Krysta Rodriguez (Smash) is 39 years old. Actor Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter films) is 34 years old. Drummer Neil Perry of The Band Perry is 33 years old. Actress Lili Simmons (TVs The Purge) is 30. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (The Voice) is 27 years old.
July 24: actress Ruth Buzzi turns 87. Actor Mark Goddard (Lost In Space) is 87 years old. Actor Chris Sarandon is 81 years old. Actor Robert Hays (Airplane!) is 76 years old. Actor Michael Richards (Seinfeld) is 74 years old. Actor Lynda Carter is 72 years old. Director Gus Van Sant is 71 years old. Country singer Pam Tillis is 66. Actor Paul Ben-Victor (Entourage) is 61 years old. Actor Kadeem Hardison (A Different World) is 58 years old. Actress-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 55. Place) is 55 years old. Actor John P. Navin Jr. (National Lampoons Vacation) is 55 years old. NBA player turned actor Rick Fox (Greenleaf, Oz) is 54 years old. Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is 54 years old. Director Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) is 52. Actor Jamie Denbo (Orange is the New Black) is 50 years old. Actor Eric Szmanda (CSI) is 48 years old. Actor Rose Byrne is 44 years old. Country singer Jerrod Neimann is 44 years old. Actor Summer Glau (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) is 42 years old. Actor Sheaun McKinney (The Neighborhood) is 42 years old. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 41 years old. Actor Anna Paquin is 41 years old. Actor Megan Park (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) is 37 years old. Actor Mara Wilson (Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda) is 36 years old. Actress Sarah Steele (The Good Fight, The Good Wife) is 35. Frontman Jay McGuiness of The Wanted is 33. Actress Emily Bett Rickards (Arrow TVs) is 32 years old. TV personality Bindi Irwin (Bindi: The Jungle Girl and Crikey! It’s the Irwins) is 25.
July 25: Singer-guitarist Bruce Woodley of The Seekers turns 81. Drummer Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds is 80 years old. Earth, Wind and Fire bassist Verdine White is 72. The Pogues guitarist Jem Finer is 68 years old. The model Imanis is 68 years old. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (Curtis) is 66 years old. Sonic Youth guitarist Thurston Moore is 65. Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian is 64 years old. Actor Illeana Douglas is 62 years old. Country singer Marty Brown is 58 years old. Actor Matt LeBlanc (Joey, Friends) is 56 years old. Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson (TVs Grand Hotel, The Steve Harvey Show) is 56. Cellist Paavo Lotjonen of Apocalyptica is 55 years old. Actor DB Woodside (24) is 54. Actor Miriam Shor (Swingtown, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) is 52 years old. Actor David Denman (Parenthood, The Office) is 50 years old. Actor Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men) is 49 years old. Actor James Lafferty (One Tree Hill) is 38 years old. Actor Shantel VanSanten (One Tree Hill) is 38 years old. Actor Michael Welch (Twilight movies, Joan of Arcadia TVs) is 36 years old. Actor Linsey Godfrey (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 35. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 28 years old. Actor Mason Cook (TVs Speechless) is 23 years old. Actor Pierce Gagnon (Boss Baby: Back in Business, One Tree Hill) is 18 years old.
July 26: Actor Robert Colbert (The Time Tunnel, Maverick) turns 92. Singer Darlene Love is 82 years old. Singer Brenton Wood is 82 years old. Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is 80. Actor Helen Mirren is 78 years old. Queen drummer Roger Taylor is 74. Actress Susan George is 73. Actor Nana Visitor (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) is 66 years old. Actor Kevin Spacey is 64 years old. Singer Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen) is 62 years old. Actress Sandra Bullock is 59 years old. Pennywise singer Jim Lindberg is 58 years old. Actor Jeremy Piven is 58 years old. Singer Wayne Wonder is 57 years old. Actor Jason Statham (Movies Transporter) is 56 years old. Actor Cress Williams (Hart of Dixie, Close to Home) is 53 years old. Host Chris Harrison (The Bachelor and The Bachelorette) is 52. Actor Kate Beckinsale (The Aviator, Pearl Harbor) is 50 years old. Actor Gary Owen (Think Like A Man films) is 50 years old. OK Go drummer Dan Konopka is 49 years old. Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 46 years old. Eve Myles (Victoria, Broadchurch) is 45. Actress Juliet Rylance (American Gothic) is 44 years old. Actress Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire, Chicago PD) is 37 years old. Actress Francia Raisa (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) is 35 years old. Drummer Jamie Sharpe (Rush of Fools) is 34 years old. Actress Bianca Santos (The Fosters) is 33 years old. Actor-turned-singer Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless is 30.
July 27: Television producer Norman Lear turns 101. Actor John Pleshette (Knots Landing) is 81 years old. Actress-director Betty Thomas (Hill Street Blues) is 76. Singer Maureen McGovern is 74 years old. Actress Roxanne Hart (The Good Girl, Chicago Hope) is 69. Guitarist Duncan Cameron (Sawyer Brown) is 67 years old. Comedian Carol Leifer is 67 years old. Comedian Bill Engvall is 66 years old. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 61 years old. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 56 years old. Singer Juliana Hatfield is 56 years old. Actor Julian McMahon ( Fantastic Four films, TVs Profiler) is 55 years old. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) is 53 years old. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 51 years old. Deftones drummer Abe Cunningham turns 50. Singer Pete Yorn is 49 years old. Actor Seamus Dever (Castle) is 47. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors) is 46. Comedian Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live) is 40 years old. Actor Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black) is 39 years old. Gloriana singer Cheyenne Kimball is 33 years old. Actress Alyvia Alyn Lind ( Dolly Partons Coat of Many Colors) is 16 years old.
July 28: Actor Darryl Hickman (Grapes of Wrath) turns 92. Cartoonist Jim Davis (Garfield) is 78 years old. Actress Linda Kelsey (Lou Grant) is 77 years old. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 77 years old. Actor Sally Struthers is 76 years old. Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke is 74. Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse is 69. CBS News anchor Scott Pelley is 66. Jayhawks bassist Marc Perlman is 62. Actor Michael Hayden (Murder One) is 60 years old. Actor Lori Loughlin (90210, Full House) is 59 years old. Jazz trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis is 58 years old. Actress Elizabeth Berkley (Showgirls, Saved by the Bell) is 51. The Afroman singer is 49 years old. Heartland drummer Todd Anderson is 48 years old. Papa Roach lead singer Jacoby Shaddix is 47. Actor John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman) is 39 years old. Actor Jon Michael Hill (elementary) is 38 years old. Actor Dustin Milligan (90210) is 38 years old. Rapper Soulja Boy is 33 years old.
July 29: Actor Robert Fuller (Laramie, Emergency!) turns 90. Actor Roz Kelly (Happy Days) is 81 years old. REO Speedwagon keyboardist Neal Doughty is 77. Actor Mike Starr (Ed, Goodfellas) is 73 years old. Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is 70. TV personality Tim Gunn (Project Runway) is 70. Rush singer-bassist Geddy Lee is 70. Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band vocalist Patti Scialfa is 70. Actor Alexandra Paul (Baywatch) is 60 years old. Actor Dean Haglund (The X Files) is 58 years old. Country singer Martina McBride is 57. Belly drummer Chris Gorman is 56 years old. Actor Tim Omundson (psychologist) is 54 years old. Actor Ato Essandoh (films Django Unchained, TVs Elementary) is 51 years old. Actor Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Stand By Me) is 51 years old. Actor Stephen Dorff is 50 years old. Boyz II Men singer Wanya Morris turns 50. Country singer James Otto is 50 years old. Actor Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother) is 49 years old. Musician Danger Mouse is 46 years old. Actress Rachel Miner (Supernatural) is 43 years old. Actress Kaitlyn Black (Hart of Dixie) is 40 years old. Actress Cait Fairbanks (The Young and The Restless) is 30 years old.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos