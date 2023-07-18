His supporting roles that steal the show in Bollywood





Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ birthday: her supporting roles in Bollywood



Entertainment

July 18, 2023 | 04:10

2 minute read

Happy birthday to actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas! The quintessential glass ceiling breaker Priyanka Chopra Jonas has turned 41!



The actor-singer-producer-entrepreneur’s career has grown by leaps and bounds since winning Miss World in 2000 and going on to a successful career in Bollywood and then Hollywood.



A National Film Awardee, the actor shone in both lead and supporting roles, and on his birthday, we’re revisiting the latter. “The Hero: A Spy’s Love Story” Anil Sharma’s Patriotic Action Thriller The Hero: A Spy’s Love Story marked PCJ’s debut in Bollywood, and in her very first Hindi film, she proved she’s here to stay.



The spotlight was on Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Amrish Puri, but Chopra Jonas as Dr. Shaheen Zakaria didn’t let herself be overshadowed.



She won the Stardust Award for Best Supporting Actress. ‘Aïtraaz’ It’s quite an unconventional choice for a new actor to choose to portray an evil, manipulative and scheming woman early in his career, especially at a time when the fear of being typecast hung heavy in Bollywood.



Nevertheless, PCJ successfully rose to this challenge when she played Sonia Roy in Aïtraazand held firm against a senior Akshay Kumar. “Bajirao Mastani” Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the titular protagonists of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand period drama Bajirao Mastanibut it was Chopra Jonas as Kashibai who stuck with the audience.



As a supporting character, she could easily have been sidelined, but her acting skills wouldn’t allow it, and she skillfully brought the pain of a woman who’s been wronged in love to life. “Dil Dhadakne Do” Dil Dhadakne Do is a multistar that focuses on multiple people, so it’s hard to label one actor as its main actor.



Chopra Jonas played Ayesha Mehra, an ambitious and responsible entrepreneur who finds herself cut off by her parents, and then by her husband’s rigid thought process of working women.



PCJ gave this multi-layered role everything it demanded, making JDD one of his best films. In which genre do you like to see more PCJ?

Share this timeline

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsbytesapp.com/news/entertainment/priyanka-chopra-jonas-s-birthday-her-show-stealing-supporting-roles-in-bollywood/story The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos