Neither Alia nor Deepika, this Bollywood actress had a real Barbie created after her! – India’s largest female digital community





The long-awaited realization of Greta GerwigsBarbieis all the internet can talk about RN. And Barbiecore has also officially hit Bollywood actresses and influencers. While they put down roots and lived for all desi Barbie over there, Did you know that a real Barbie doll was inspired by a Bollywood actress? No, it’s not Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor! Scroll down to find out who she is: The one and only ! In 2009, Bollywood’s one and only fashionista Katrina Kaif became the star of the Barbie All Dolld Up show at Lakme Fashion Week. Paying homage to Barbie’s 50th anniversary, the bang bang the actress walked the ramp channeling her doll avatar. She wore a brightly colored, ruffled brocade skirt curated by designer Nishka Lulla. On the same day, toy company Mattel honored Katrina by making a doll in her likeness. The doll was dressed in the same outfit that Katrina walked up the ramp in and was named Katrina Kaif Barbie Doll. Jhe did the To welcome actress the first Indian to have a real Barbie doll made after her. Here, take a look at the wonderful photos: pinterest pinterest pinterest pinterest pinterest Two years later, Katrina released another Barbie doll made after her. Thanking the makers for the honor, she said, I’m thrilled and excited to have the Barbie I Can Be a Movie Star doll inspired by me. It’s almost unbelievable that a doll I grew up playing with would one day follow me, look like me. Barbie isn’t just another doll; she is one of the most popular characters in the world who is a fashionista and has a thriving career. It is an absolute honor to be associated with Barbie. Look at: pinterest pinterest Can someone please throw Kat in a desi version of Barbie, Already? What if Vicky played Ken in it? The Bollywood buff in me started imagining the whole cast! Feature Image: Pinterest

