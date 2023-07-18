Tom Cruise reportedly pressured studios to address AI and stunt concerns before strike





SAG-AFTRA has only been on strike for a few days, but the conversation surrounding the Actors Guild’s negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) continues to evolve. One of the biggest issues so far has been concerns over artificial intelligence – and apparently even Tom Cruise is joining the fight in a major way. Monday, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter suggested that Cruise appear via Zoom during a bargaining session with SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP, to advocate for the union’s concerns to be heard. Along with bringing up the AI ​​issue, Cruise also reportedly touched on stunt performers and the post-pandemic state of theatrical movies. Although SAG-AFTRA occasionally allows individual actors to weigh in on these negotiation sessions, Cruise was apparently the only actor “of his caliber” to participate in this round. Why is the strike worried about AI? When the strike was first announced late last week, National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland revealed that the AMPTP deal over AI gambling would have caused scans and pay background actors once to have their likenesses used by the studios in perpetuity. . “This ‘revolutionary’ AI proposal they made to us yesterday: they’re proposing that our background artists can be scanned, get paid a day’s pay, and that their company owns this scan of their image, their likeness and may use it for the rest of eternity in any project they choose, without consent or compensation,” Crabtree-Ireland revealed. “So if you think this is a revolutionary proposition, I suggest you think again.” Why is SAG-AFTRA going on strike? In a statement linked to the announcement, SAG-AFTRA representatives revealed that the strike began after four weeks of negotiations with the AMPTP and an extension of existing negotiations from June 30 to July 12. Last May, the SAG-AFTRA National Board of Directors unanimously agreed to send a vote of authorization to members, and 97.91% of members ultimately voted in favor of authorization. “Yesterday our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of the Screen Actors Guild,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator said at a press conference. “During our nearly century-long existence, we have fought and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we begin an important new chapter in the history of our unions. Earlier this morning the national board of SAG-AFTRA met after four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in a meeting, as the AMPTP is still unwilling to propose a fair deal on issues critical to protecting the livelihoods of actors and performers, studios and streamers.” What do you think of this new report regarding Tom Cruise’s involvement in the SAG-AFTRA strike? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

