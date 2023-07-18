All Exoprimal Voice Actors, Listed





Capcom’s mech-vs-dinos team-based shooter features surprisingly smooth cutscenes between all the PvPvE action. But it’s you you want to know who are the voice actors in Exoprimal, you’ll need to dive into the game’s settings. So, to save you the hassle, here’s everything you need to know. Let’s do it! Distribution of exoprimal voices There are many talented voice actors that make up the cast of Exoprimal, including actors who have been in The Incredibles 2, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Genshin Impact, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, World War Z, Fallout 76 and many, many more. English cast Leviathan –Mark Whitten

–Mark Whitten deadeye –Joe Zieja

–Joe Zieja Zephyr – Jason Linere White

– Jason Linere White Roadblock –Dave B Mitchell

–Dave B Mitchell Dam –Irving Green

–Irving Green Skywave – Dawn M. Bennett

– Dawn M. Bennett Wizard – Zeke Hardman

– Zeke Hardman Krieger – Zach Lazar Hoffman

– Zach Lazar Hoffman Cloud –Judy Alice Lee

–Judy Alice Lee Lawrence –William C. Stephens

–William C. Stephens Age -Jeff Schine

-Jeff Schine Majesty – Krizia Bajos

– Krizia Bajos Sandy – Emilie Roya

– Emilie Roya Magnum – Noel Nakahashi

– Noel Nakahashi Dr. Seem – Ben Prendergast

– Ben Prendergast Haruka –Tiffany Bennicke

–Tiffany Bennicke nadi – Edward Bosco

– Edward Bosco IB-BOS: Aibius PR –Jennifer Losi

–Jennifer Losi IB-BOS: investigator – Shara Kirby

– Shara Kirby Durban -Jeff Schine

-Jeff Schine Additional Voices – Adrinne Arno, Beau Bridgland, Paul Castro Jr., Divya Dallas, Scott Holmes, Tim Powers, Craig Lee Thomas, Brad Venable Japanese cast From what we can gather, there is only one Japanese actor in the game’s official Japanese track credits, which is as follows: Leviathan – Atsushi Kosaka Image source: Twinfinite via Capcom Finally, it’s also worth noting that the Leviathan character’s voice appears to have been produced by AI text-to-speech software, dubbed “Azure Neural”. So here is. We hope this has helped shed some light on all Exoprimal voice actors. For more, here’s a guide explaining the single-player components of the game and the best combination for each class. Alternatively, why not take a look at our additional coverage below before you go. About the Author Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at emagtrends and has worked on the site for over two years and in the gaming media industry for over a decade. He usually covers horror, RPGs, shooters, Roblox, indie titles and movies, and enjoys reading, pizza, and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He holds a degree in English Literature from the University of Aberystwyth, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever made.

