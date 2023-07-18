Hexicon board rejects takeover bid from European player, citing undervaluation

The board of Swedish floating wind technology developer Hexicon has rejected an offer for the company from an unnamed “European player”.

The offer, which was conditional on the recommendation of the board of directors, was set at SEK 1.5 per share, corresponding to a value of SEK 545 million (currently around $53 million) for the entire Company.

“The board considers that the level of the offer, in combination with other specific conditions regarding upcoming milestones, does not correspond to the value of the company’s project portfolio according to external assessments conducted,” Hexicon said.

Chairman of the Hexicon Board of Directors, Hans von Uthmann said: “We are in an intense phase of our strategic work where divestments, new investments and structural operations may become relevant in the near future. In the spirit of transparency, we believe it is our duty to share incoming offers with the stock market.

“The council’s decision to rejecting an incoming offer at a significant premium to the current share price was a difficult but, in our view, responsible decision. In addition to the research on Hexicon shares produced by market participants, the company has also commissioned external evaluation institutes such as PwC and SNOW BV to evaluate the company’s project portfolio.

“The results of these assessments showed significant values ​​which Hexicon’s Board of Directors believe are not fully reflected in the offer received by the Board of Directors and were therefore rejected. Hexicon has constructed a portfolio solid over the years, which is now well balanced in terms of geography and maturity,” said

Hexicon has patented the TwinWind floating foundation technology which supports the installation of two wind turbines on a single foundation.