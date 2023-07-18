Entertainment
Hexicon board rejects takeover bid from European player, citing undervaluation
Credit: Hexicon.- File Image
The board of Swedish floating wind technology developer Hexicon has rejected an offer for the company from an unnamed “European player”.
The offer, which was conditional on the recommendation of the board of directors, was set at SEK 1.5 per share, corresponding to a value of SEK 545 million (currently around $53 million) for the entire Company.
“The board considers that the level of the offer, in combination with other specific conditions regarding upcoming milestones, does not correspond to the value of the company’s project portfolio according to external assessments conducted,” Hexicon said.
Chairman of the Hexicon Board of Directors, Hans von Uthmann said: “We are in an intense phase of our strategic work where divestments, new investments and structural operations may become relevant in the near future. In the spirit of transparency, we believe it is our duty to share incoming offers with the stock market.
“The council’s decision to rejecting an incoming offer at a significant premium to the current share price was a difficult but, in our view, responsible decision. In addition to the research on Hexicon shares produced by market participants, the company has also commissioned external evaluation institutes such as PwC and SNOW BV to evaluate the company’s project portfolio.
“The results of these assessments showed significant values which Hexicon’s Board of Directors believe are not fully reflected in the offer received by the Board of Directors and were therefore rejected. Hexicon has constructed a portfolio solid over the years, which is now well balanced in terms of geography and maturity,” said
Hexicon has patented the TwinWind floating foundation technology which supports the installation of two wind turbines on a single foundation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.oedigital.com/news/506588-hexicon-board-rejects-european-actor-s-takeover-bid-citing-undervaluation
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hexicon board rejects takeover bid from European player, citing undervaluation
- Kate Middleton Stuns in $1,200 Wimbledon Dress: Look Less
- Kishida arrives in Abu Dhabi for talks on energy and green technology
- Ukraine: Two dead after ‘attack’ on Crimean bridge – BBC News
- Trump loses bid to dismiss Georgia election interference case – live
- Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose launches campaign for U.S. Senate
- Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra: Best Desi Girl Bollywood Career Movies
- Georgia football places 14 players on Pro Football Focus All-SEC teams
- Margot Robbie: Barbie Movies: Google adds a touch of pink to Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig search results.view the details
- A 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska over the weekend
- The old approach to US-China relations no longer works
- All Exoprimal Voice Actors, Listed