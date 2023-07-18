From AD to Bollywood star, climate activist and more





Bhumi Pednekar’s journey to Bollywood is hugely inspiring. Although she was employed at Yash Raj Films for more than 6 years, she had to struggle a lot and audition many times to get the role of Sandhya in her debut movie “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”. As this talented actress turns a year older today, here are some interesting details about Bhumi Pednekar. Worked at YRF for many years Every aspiring actor wants to work with the YRF banner. But Bhumi Pednekar first worked as an assistant with Abhimanyu Ray for the casting of films like Chak De India, Teen Patti and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. Later, she joined Shanoo Sharma as an assistant director. All this time she was working with YRF but it took her a long time to break through as an actress. His auditions lasted two and a half months Although employed by YRF, she had to audition for her first film for two and a half months. And even after that director Sharat Katariya called her several times for audition and only after that she was confirmed for the role of Sandhya. In my Barbie era

#Barbiefied #BdayWeek pic.twitter.com/0fzalkt7Ec — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 16, 2023 Bhumi had to gain 20 kg for his role During one of her interviews, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress revealed that she gained over 20 kg in over a year for her first movie. She weighed 90kg at the time and had to lose all that extra weight once filming was over. She loves to wear makeup The only thing she likes to do is makeup. She has always been fascinated by skincare and makeup and started wearing makeup when she was 13 years old. Bhumi had a special toiletry bag when she was a teenager and since her parents never encouraged her, she saved up to buy makeup products. If I had told my 16 year old self that I was going to have a lipstick in my name…I would have thought of it as a dream. But seeing it turn into reality now makes me believe that there are NO limits, and anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/ABVqzeRuNW — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 7, 2023 Very passionate about the climate Bhumi Pednekar is a passionate climate activist and to reduce her carbon footprint, she decided to become a vegetarian. From launching the ‘Climate Warrior’ campaign to collaborating with fellow climate activist Anirudh Sharma, the Patni Aur Woh actress is trying her best to raise awareness for the cause.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/entertainment/happy-b-day-bhumi-pednekar-from-an-ad-to-bollywood-star-a-climate-activist-and-much-more-209725 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos