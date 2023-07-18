How Priyanka Chopra called Bollywood’s failure after her Hollywood success says she chose to head West rather than crawl to Bollywood cliques

In 2018, when asked on Koffee With Karan season 6 which Bollywood star she admires, Priyanka Chopra boldly replied, “None.” His response may have touched many in the Hindi film industry, given his success in Hollywood with the American series Quantico and his roles in films like A Kid Like Jake and Baywatch. Many Bollywood stars dipped their toes in Hollywood waters and eventually came back, but Priyanka chose a different path, one that would redefine her career and make her one of the biggest female stars of her generation.

As she taught Westerners about Indian culture and how many here spoke multiple languages, including Hindi and not “Indian,” she meticulously chose roles that didn’t class her as Indian or South Asian. Beyond acting, she made strides to build her brand, proving that she was much more than just a Bollywood actress. And it was only after finding her feet in the West that Priyanka became confident to speak freely about the factors that made her leave Bollywood at the height of her career. In her recent interviews, she has spoken about rejection due to politics and nepotism in the Hindi film industry.

Priyanka has made a foray into Hollywood as a singer. She sang songs like In My City and Exotic, with her and Will.I.Am and Pitbull. In a chat with Dax Shepherd on his Armchair Expert podcast, Priyanka opened up about being tired of politics in Bollywood and saw these songs as her gateway to America.

“I was pushed into a corner in Bollywood” She said: “I was pushed into a corner of the industry (Bollywood). I had people who didn’t choose me, I had a hard time with people, I’m not good at playing this game, so I was a little tired of politics and I said that I needed a break. This music story gave me the opportunity to go to another part of the world, not to crave movies that I didn’t want, but I would need to hit up some clubs and cliques of people. It would require crawling and I had worked so long at the time that I didn’t feel like doing it. So when this music came along, I was like fuck, I’m going to America. According to Priyanka, her success was not well received by some in the Hindi film industry as they tried to undermine her career. Speaking on The Ranveer Show, she said: “Very few of us are happy with someone else’s success. I also had people who wanted to jeopardize my career, get away from work, make sure I wasn’t chosen just because I did what I did well. “I was terrified that my movies wouldn’t work…I’m not a nepo baby” Nepotism is a long-standing debate in Bollywood, and even Priyanka, with her career spanning two decades, has acknowledged its importance. She told Dax Shepherd, “I was terrified when those 6 movies didn’t do well because I’m not a nepo baby. I didn’t have that kind of support that exists in a big way in Bollywood movies. You know, they are multi-generational players who come and get multiple opportunities compared to those who come from outside. You don’t have your uncle making a movie for you just because your last one cracked up, do you? You have to get it and you have to hurry for it. As an underdog, Priyanka knows the value of a merit-based work environment and she has championed the same during promotions for her international web show Citadel. She spoke to indianexpress.com about ways to make the Hindi film industry a safe place for foreigners and to end the dominance of certain camps. “The workplace should be based on merit” She said, I think it’s important to have conversations about opportunity and merit. Now that we live in the world of streaming, there’s so much more. The Hindi film industry has changed so much over the past five to ten years. You have so many talented writers, directors, actors who come from outside the industry. When I started, that was not the case at all. So I think I have conversations about the workplace should be merit-based, the workplace should be a positive environment, casting should be a casting director’s job instead of politics and the drama. In a 22-year career, Priyanka has only received the same salary as her male co-star on her recently released web show Citadel. During an interview with Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, at the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival, Priyanka said: I could get in trouble for saying that, it depends on who’s watching. I have worked in the entertainment industry for 22 years now and have directed nearly 70 feature films and two television shows. But when I did Citadel, it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity. Im laughing about it, but its kind of nutty. After being sidelined by influential figures in Bollywood, Priyanka focused on Hollywood, and now, with her meteoric rise in the West, she is involved in fewer Hindi film projects, if any. While she was supposed to star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, rumors about her leaving the film have been circulating. Currently, she is filming for another Hollywood film titled Heads of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.

