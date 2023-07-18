Planning Commission approves residences found at 6422 Selma Avenue in Hollywood





The Los Angeles City Planning Commission voted to approve a development that would bring high-rise housing to a site halfway between Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards. The Found Residences Hollywood, a Hawkins Way Capital project, is planned for a property located at 6422 W. Selma Avenue and 1540-1552 N. Wilcox Avenue. The new development, which would encompass a small walk-in clinic that sits directly at the intersection of the two streets, involves the construction of a 15-story building with 45 apartments with 4 bedrooms as well as parking for 36 vehicles on two levels.

The Planning Commission’s review of the project was to approve off-menu density bonuses to allow for greater floor area and reduced setbacks than permitted by zoning. In exchange, Hawkins Way would be required to set aside six of the new apartments for rent as affordable housing at the very low income level. DLR Groupdesigns the Found Residences, which are depicted in renderings as a contemporary building that also draws inspiration from the surrounding Hollywood neighborhood. “The 175-foot tower is inspired by nearby brick buildings and the last known formerly known garage building, which was built exclusively for automobiles in the 1920s, which stands on the site,” reads a story published by DLR. Group. “The historic building will once again welcome automobiles under its roof as a new porte-cochre and residential entrance to the building with 35 carports via a mechanical elevator system. FOUND Residences is clad in the same hue and color pattern as the original red brick found in the historic building but with a modern twist using fiber cement panels and introducing a different scale to provide variety from the existing facade. A perforated metal enclosure with openable panels envelops the balconies of the west and east facades to provide views of Hollywood.Upper levels, the rear building terraces for several outdoor rooftop terraces for residents with stunning sunset views.The building is also shaped with several common living rooms, a fitness center and three rooftop terraces.

An environmental study released earlier this year by the City of Los Angeles indicates that the Found Residences are expected to be built over a period of approximately 24 months, with completion expected in January 2026. Beverly Hills-based Hawkins Way Capital has already been an investor in the surrounding neighborhood for years. The company previously restored Mark Twain Hotel a short distance west on Wilcox Avenue. Follow us on social networks: Twitter/Facebook / LinkedIn / Son / instagram

