Bollywood’s new jodi? Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together; fans can’t get enough





Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted hanging out together at a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal and fans couldn’t contain their excitement over this new Bollywood jodi. The rumored couple are currently on vacation but have remained tight-lipped about their budding romance as hawk-eyed fans work double shifts to share photos of the two from the European country. A fan account shared the new viral image in which Aditya was seen wearing a blue shirt, conversing with Ananya, who is seen smiling and looking him in the eye. She is seen wearing a short white dress which she wears with a pink shrug. What internet users think of this new pair Shortly after the photo surfaced online, fans began congratulating the couple and showering the couple with blessings and love. One user wrote, Ananya is so in love you just have to look at her. Another wrote, The eyes Chico the eyes. The eyes never lie. Aditya and Ananyas fans first discovered they were together when they posted separate Instagram posts about attending a rock concert in Spain. They shared photos and videos from the Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain. A few days later, photos of them cuddling by a river made netizens sure of their spying skills. Ananya and Aditya’s romance blossomed at a party Ananya and Aditya have been rumored to be dating since they were spotted together at a Diwali party last year. They were later seen together at other movie nights and dinner parties. Karan Johar was the first to spread the rumor when he asked Ananya about Aditya on Coffee with Karan. He talked about spotting them together at a party. They also walked a fashion show together. The next films of Ananya and Aditya On the work side, Ananya Panday will next be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream girl 2. She has also Who Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh ​​Gourav, and a webcast Call me Bae. Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen in The night manager and a detective thriller gumrah. We will then see him in Anurag Basu’s film entitled Subway to Dino. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

