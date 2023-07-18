New details on Villain-Con Minion Blast illuminations at Universal Orlando







Orlando, Florida. A whole new level of Minion mischief and devilish fun will be unleashed this summer at Universal Orlando Resort with the official launch of the first-of-its-kind blaster game attraction,Villain-Con Minion Blast Illuminationsas well as the vast newLand of the Minions on Illumination Ave. at Universal Studios Florida. Created in partnership between the visionary teams at Universal Creative and Illumination, the new experiences will invite guests of all ages to enter the beloved world of Minionsfranchise like never before as they fight their way to supervillain stardom, enjoy tasty food courtesy of the Minions, meet some of their favorite characters and more.

NEW DETAILS ONVILLAIN-CON MINION BLAST ILLUMINATIONS

Located at the entrance to Minion Land, Illuminations Villain-Con Minion Blast combines immersive backdrops, interactive gameplay technology, custom animation, and an original storyline to create a one-of-a-kind blaster attraction where guests can put their skills villains for profit. the ultimate test.

Upon entering the attraction, guests will be immediately transported to Villain-Con, the largest convention for villains worldwide, where the headlining event is a challenge to see who has what it takes to become the newest member of the notorious group of super villains, the Vicious 6. , featured in the hit movie, Minions: Rise of Gru. As guests progress through the convention, they venture into the lounge, stocked with the latest gadgets, vehicles, and fashions to carry out the most heinous plans, before picking up an E-Liminator X blaster to battle their friends. , relatives and other guests to prove how bad they really are.

Throughout the competition, guests will use their blaster equipped with Freeze Rays, Banana Bombs, explosive Nunchucks and more to wreak havoc and destruction to earn points. As they meander and glide through the experience aboard a moving trail, they’ll meet each member of the Vicious 6, voiced by the film’s original cast, in a setting inspired by their character, including:

Nice stockings (voiced by Taraji P. Henson)the cool and confident leader of the Vicious 6, in a groovy disco

(voiced by Taraji P. Henson)the cool and confident leader of the Vicious 6, in a groovy disco Bastion (voiced by Danny Trejo) named after his giant iron hands in a museum filled with tons of fragile and priceless works of art just waiting to be destroyed

(voiced by Danny Trejo) named after his giant iron hands in a museum filled with tons of fragile and priceless works of art just waiting to be destroyed Nun-Chuck (voiced by Lucy Lawless)a fierce warrior with prized nun chucks who will travel aboard her flying organ as she challenges guests to create musical mayhem

(voiced by Lucy Lawless)a fierce warrior with prized nun chucks who will travel aboard her flying organ as she challenges guests to create musical mayhem Jean Clawed (voiced by Jean-Claude Van Damme) outfitted with a giant mechanical lobster claw in an evil underwater lair filled with hidden loot and robotic sea creatures

(voiced by Jean-Claude Van Damme) outfitted with a giant mechanical lobster claw in an evil underwater lair filled with hidden loot and robotic sea creatures AndSwingance(voiced by Dolph Lundgren),the skating champion withspike skates, in a floating roller derby filled with airships, jumbo-trons and speed skating robots

Villain-Con Minion Blast will also be the first Universal Orlando attraction to offer a connected gaming experience through the official Universal Orlando Resort app. By syncing their blaster to the app with a simple tap, contestants can take their game to a whole new level and track their scores, embark on special missions within the attraction, unlock evil perks and explosions extra powerful to help them earn more points and win digital collectibles. The more guests that play and the more points they score, the more perks and bragging rights they earn. Additionally, this digital experience connects to visitors’ Universal Guest account in the Universal Orlando app, unlocking a deeper connection that enhances their in-park experience and sets the stage for even more benefits from the digital to the physical world.

Villain-Con Minion Blast is just one of the insanely fun experiences awaiting you in Minion Land, which features a unique dining venue, diverse restaurants, shopping and entertainment offerings inspired by some of the blockbuster movies and characters. ‘Illuminations. In addition to enjoying the hugely popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction and the new Villain-Con Minion Blast, guests can fuel up for mayhem with a unique dining experience,Minion Cafe Illuminations a new restaurant run by the Minions offering inventive, family-friendly dishes;bake my daya retail store and bakery offering a unique selection of Minions-themed treats;Pop-A-Looka kiosk offering banana popcorn; AndFreeze Ray Popsan open window serving frozen treats in refreshing colors. Customers can also stop outsideEnlightenment Theaterfrontage to meet, greet and interact with beloved characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith and Agnes from the Despicable Me franchise, and Rosita, Gunter and Johnny from the hit movie Sing.

Click on here for more information on Villain-Con Minion Blast Illuminations. Listen to a brand new episode of the Discover Universal podcasthere.

About Universal Destinations and Experiences

Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal, provides guests around the world with the most innovative, immersive and popular entertainment experiences. Our portfolio includes world-class theme parks featuring the most exciting and technologically advanced attractions in the industry, exceptional hotels and resorts, unique merchandise, games, virtual and live entertainment experiences. We use our rich collection of stories and franchises to take people to places they couldn’t imagine while creating memorable and emotionally fulfilling moments for people of all ages. For more information, visit our website .

In regards toUniversal Orlando Resort Where it’s more than magic, it’s real

Universal Orlando Resort is an award-winning theme park destination that invites everyone to truly be themselves while enjoying world-class attractions that redefine theme park experiences. Here, a multitude of authentically thrilling, exciting and spontaneous adventures await each inviting guest to embark on the vacation of their dreams while triggering their full range of emotions like never before as they walk the streets of Hogsmeade or from Diagon Alley in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the adrenaline rush that takes over when he comes face-to-face with a Velociraptor in Jurassic Park to the giddy joy of seeing a whole slice of cake on a delicious milkshake at the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen.

The 700-acre resort is home to three exhilarating theme parks Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay that offer some of the most innovative and immersive experiences ever created, along with a fourth top-tier theme park, Universal Epic Universe, on my way. Guests can also enjoy exciting dining and entertainment at the Universal CityWalk entertainment complex and enjoy incredible accommodations and a beautiful theme at eight hotels that offer something for every style and budget Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel , Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universals Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universals Aventura Hotel and Universals Endless Summer Resort Surfside and Dockside Inn and Suites.

For more information on Universal Orlando Resort, visitwww.universalorlando.com.

About Lighting

Illumination, founded by Chris Meledandri in 2007, is the entertainment industry’s leading producer of animated event films, includingThe movie Super Mario Bros.the first movie of 2023 to gross over $1 billion worldwide,Despicable Methe most successful animated franchise in film history as well asDr. Seuss The Lorax,Dr Seuss The GrinchAndThe secret life of petsAndSingmovies. Illuminations’ revered studio library includes three of the top 10 animated films of all time.

In April 2023, Nintendo and IlluminationsThe movie Super Mario Bros.opened to a staggering $377.5 million worldwide, the biggest global opening weekend for animated films of all time and set new records as the biggest weekend ever opening in enlightenment history, the biggest domestic, international, and global opening of 2023 to date, the biggest Easter weekend opening of all time, and the biggest video game adaptation opening Never.

Illumination is now responsible for the two biggest bustling opening weekends of the pandemic era, andThe movie Super Mario Bros.is currently the highest-grossing film of all genres of 2023.

Illuminations, iconic and beloved franchises, steeped in memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance, have grossed over $9 billion worldwide. Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures. Upcoming Illuminations films includeMigrationin December 2023 andDespicable Me 4in the summer of 2024.