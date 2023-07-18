Entertainment
New details on Villain-Con Minion Blast illuminations at Universal Orlando
Orlando, Florida. A whole new level of Minion mischief and devilish fun will be unleashed this summer at Universal Orlando Resort with the official launch of the first-of-its-kind blaster game attraction,Villain-Con Minion Blast Illuminationsas well as the vast newLand of the Minions on Illumination Ave. at Universal Studios Florida. Created in partnership between the visionary teams at Universal Creative and Illumination, the new experiences will invite guests of all ages to enter the beloved world of Minionsfranchise like never before as they fight their way to supervillain stardom, enjoy tasty food courtesy of the Minions, meet some of their favorite characters and more.
NEW DETAILS ONVILLAIN-CON MINION BLAST ILLUMINATIONS
Located at the entrance to Minion Land, Illuminations Villain-Con Minion Blast combines immersive backdrops, interactive gameplay technology, custom animation, and an original storyline to create a one-of-a-kind blaster attraction where guests can put their skills villains for profit. the ultimate test.
Upon entering the attraction, guests will be immediately transported to Villain-Con, the largest convention for villains worldwide, where the headlining event is a challenge to see who has what it takes to become the newest member of the notorious group of super villains, the Vicious 6. , featured in the hit movie, Minions: Rise of Gru. As guests progress through the convention, they venture into the lounge, stocked with the latest gadgets, vehicles, and fashions to carry out the most heinous plans, before picking up an E-Liminator X blaster to battle their friends. , relatives and other guests to prove how bad they really are.
Throughout the competition, guests will use their blaster equipped with Freeze Rays, Banana Bombs, explosive Nunchucks and more to wreak havoc and destruction to earn points. As they meander and glide through the experience aboard a moving trail, they’ll meet each member of the Vicious 6, voiced by the film’s original cast, in a setting inspired by their character, including:
- Nice stockings(voiced by Taraji P. Henson)the cool and confident leader of the Vicious 6, in a groovy disco
- Bastion(voiced by Danny Trejo) named after his giant iron hands in a museum filled with tons of fragile and priceless works of art just waiting to be destroyed
- Nun-Chuck(voiced by Lucy Lawless)a fierce warrior with prized nun chucks who will travel aboard her flying organ as she challenges guests to create musical mayhem
- Jean Clawed(voiced by Jean-Claude Van Damme) outfitted with a giant mechanical lobster claw in an evil underwater lair filled with hidden loot and robotic sea creatures
- AndSwingance(voiced by Dolph Lundgren),the skating champion withspike skates, in a floating roller derby filled with airships, jumbo-trons and speed skating robots
Villain-Con Minion Blast will also be the first Universal Orlando attraction to offer a connected gaming experience through the official Universal Orlando Resort app. By syncing their blaster to the app with a simple tap, contestants can take their game to a whole new level and track their scores, embark on special missions within the attraction, unlock evil perks and explosions extra powerful to help them earn more points and win digital collectibles. The more guests that play and the more points they score, the more perks and bragging rights they earn. Additionally, this digital experience connects to visitors’ Universal Guest account in the Universal Orlando app, unlocking a deeper connection that enhances their in-park experience and sets the stage for even more benefits from the digital to the physical world.
Villain-Con Minion Blast is just one of the insanely fun experiences awaiting you in Minion Land, which features a unique dining venue, diverse restaurants, shopping and entertainment offerings inspired by some of the blockbuster movies and characters. ‘Illuminations. In addition to enjoying the hugely popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction and the new Villain-Con Minion Blast, guests can fuel up for mayhem with a unique dining experience,Minion Cafe Illuminations a new restaurant run by the Minions offering inventive, family-friendly dishes;bake my daya retail store and bakery offering a unique selection of Minions-themed treats;Pop-A-Looka kiosk offering banana popcorn; AndFreeze Ray Popsan open window serving frozen treats in refreshing colors. Customers can also stop outsideEnlightenment Theaterfrontage to meet, greet and interact with beloved characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith and Agnes from the Despicable Me franchise, and Rosita, Gunter and Johnny from the hit movie Sing.
Click onherefor more information on Villain-Con Minion Blast Illuminations. Listen to a brand new episode of the Discover Universal podcasthere.
About Universal Destinations and Experiences
Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal, provides guests around the world with the most innovative, immersive and popular entertainment experiences. Our portfolio includes world-class theme parks featuring the most exciting and technologically advanced attractions in the industry, exceptional hotels and resorts, unique merchandise, games, virtual and live entertainment experiences. We use our rich collection of stories and franchises to take people to places they couldn’t imagine while creating memorable and emotionally fulfilling moments for people of all ages. For more information, visitour website.
In regards toUniversal Orlando Resort Where it’s more than magic, it’s real
Universal Orlando Resort is an award-winning theme park destination that invites everyone to truly be themselves while enjoying world-class attractions that redefine theme park experiences. Here, a multitude of authentically thrilling, exciting and spontaneous adventures await each inviting guest to embark on the vacation of their dreams while triggering their full range of emotions like never before as they walk the streets of Hogsmeade or from Diagon Alley in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the adrenaline rush that takes over when he comes face-to-face with a Velociraptor in Jurassic Park to the giddy joy of seeing a whole slice of cake on a delicious milkshake at the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen.
The 700-acre resort is home to three exhilarating theme parks Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay that offer some of the most innovative and immersive experiences ever created, along with a fourth top-tier theme park, Universal Epic Universe, on my way. Guests can also enjoy exciting dining and entertainment at the Universal CityWalk entertainment complex and enjoy incredible accommodations and a beautiful theme at eight hotels that offer something for every style and budget Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel , Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universals Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universals Aventura Hotel and Universals Endless Summer Resort Surfside and Dockside Inn and Suites.
For more information on Universal Orlando Resort, visitwww.universalorlando.com.
About Lighting
Illumination, founded by Chris Meledandri in 2007, is the entertainment industry’s leading producer of animated event films, includingThe movie Super Mario Bros.the first movie of 2023 to gross over $1 billion worldwide,Despicable Methe most successful animated franchise in film history as well asDr. Seuss The Lorax,Dr Seuss The GrinchAndThe secret life of petsAndSingmovies. Illuminations’ revered studio library includes three of the top 10 animated films of all time.
In April 2023, Nintendo and IlluminationsThe movie Super Mario Bros.opened to a staggering $377.5 million worldwide, the biggest global opening weekend for animated films of all time and set new records as the biggest weekend ever opening in enlightenment history, the biggest domestic, international, and global opening of 2023 to date, the biggest Easter weekend opening of all time, and the biggest video game adaptation opening Never.
Illumination is now responsible for the two biggest bustling opening weekends of the pandemic era, andThe movie Super Mario Bros.is currently the highest-grossing film of all genres of 2023.
Illuminations, iconic and beloved franchises, steeped in memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance, have grossed over $9 billion worldwide. Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures. Upcoming Illuminations films includeMigrationin December 2023 andDespicable Me 4in the summer of 2024.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.focusdailynews.com/all-new-details-about-illuminations-villain-con-minion-blast-at-universal-orlando/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New details on Villain-Con Minion Blast illuminations at Universal Orlando
- TV tonight: a very uncomfortable but vital look at racism in cricket | Television
- Eugenie Bouchard Channels ‘Barbie’ in Pink Sequin Mini Dress
- Convicted killer was on Rex Heuermann’s Google site: court documents
- Intermusica – News
- New drug brings hope of ending Alzheimer’s – BBC News
- Mandela’s daughter and granddaughter criticize the British government’s controversial plan for Rwanda
- Caap: No damage in Cotabato by Santos General Airports after the 5.3 Sarangani earthquake
- Britain disassembling captured Russian military vehicles in Ukraine to learn secrets | british news
- Skims leases JH Snyder office building in Hollywood
- TechTalk: What’s hot and what’s not on Google Trends
- Implications of Russia’s suspension from the Black Sea Grain Agreement with UkraineExBulletin