The only time an actor has been nominated for two acting Oscars for the same movie

There have been plenty of curious oddities in Oscar history, like the days when there was a tie for Best Actress, but that was the only milestone the 1944 musical reached. I go my way it was the most exceptional. When Barry Fitzgerald entered the film palace of Grauman’s Chinese Theater for the 17th Academy Awards, he did so with nominations in the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories for the same role, making him the only performer to be recognized in this way. Fitzgerald went on and prevailed in the latter category, while his main co-star bing crosby emerged victorious in the first, forming the perfect hat for I’m going my way Dominating the Oscars. Due to the Academy hastily changing its rulebook in the wake of Fitzgerald’s triumph, it’s an accomplishment that will never be repeated…although considering that complaining about relegation major performances in the supporting categories is practically an annual event with the Oscars, it’s safe to bet that many actors would rather it weren’t.





What is “Going My Way”?

I go my way is exactly the kind of film that the Golden Age of Hollywood excelled at – finely crafted escapist fiction that crosses the line between artistic expression and commercial viability with pinpoint precision, while ensuring widespread appeal. . The film follows the story of Father Charles “Chuck” O’Malley (Crosby), a young, forward-thinking priest who is transferred to help St. Dominic’s Church in New York City after 45 years of leadership by the caring but tired father. . Fitzgibbon (Fitzgerald) left him in a state of financial ruin. Their opposing views see them clash from their first meeting, but gradually they learn to put aside their differences for the sake of a church they care deeply about. Moreover, the film also devotes many scenes to the exploration of the inhabitants of this underprivileged corner of New York, allowing the director Leo McCarey to build a rich tapestry that reinforces his belief in the inherent goodness in humanity even in our darkest times. (No wonder a terror-stricken nation of World War II would embrace it so much.) It’s an unabashedly sentimental tale (perhaps a little too sweet for some audiences) but completely irresistible for everyone.

There’s a lot to rent I go my way, but its hopeful message wouldn’t have been so powerful without the talents of its leading cast. Crosby’s romantic charm creates an effective partnership with Fitzgerald’s cantankerous (and rather despondent) older priest, and watching their relationship grow as they realize how wrong first impressions can be provides the film with its finest moments. . Both are great, but it’s the intertwining between the two that elevates I go my way above like-minded films of his era. O’Malley in particular proved so popular that Crosby reprized the role a year later in the Christmas classic. The bells of Sainte-Mariewhere he appeared opposite the eminently watchable Ingrid Bergman. Crosby would receive another Best Actor nomination for the film, making him the first person to receive two nominations for the same character. I go my way really made Oscar history wherever he went.

‘Going My Way’ was the big Oscar winner

The light tone and the exuberant power of the stars behind I go my way propelled the film to national success, grossing $6.5 million (highest of 1944) solidifying McCarey and Crosby among the biggest box office draws of the decade. A string of nominations for the next Oscars was inevitable, but it left a simple unanswered question: what to do with Fitzgerald? Crosby may have played the protagonist in I go my way, but to categorize Fitzgerald as merely a supporting actor when a major part of the film’s appeal was the interaction between their characters could be seen as demeaning to his work. This put Paramount in an awkward position. Would they follow the New York Film Critics Circle Awards and put them both in the main category (guaranteeing that at least one would walk away empty-handed), or would they echo the Golden Globes and put Fitzgerald in the camp of support to increase their Oscar chances (and risk incurring the wrath of him and critics)? It was a tough decision, but eventually they came up with a solution: do both.

And so, Barry Fitzgerald became the first actor receive a nomination in both categories for the same performance. It was certainly a way to solve the problem and must have made Fitzgerald the happiest man in Hollywood (one suspects the same couldn’t be said for his fellow nominees). However, it was also an announcement that had the potential to do irreparable damage to the Oscars. As is the case today, the decision for which category to nominate actors is left entirely to voters, but the rules by which said voters operated were more lax in the 1940s. Keep in mind this was still in recent memory when actors were nominated for their entire work each year rather than on a role by role, so expect strict restrictions on the categories in which people can and cannot be nominated. too hoped for. There was simply nothing in the rulebook to override this decision, leaving the Academy with no choice but to proceed as intended.

When the Oscars rolled around, Paramount couldn’t have prayed for a better result. Although it clashed with some of Hollywood’s most indisputable classics of the 1940s, like Double Indemnity, gas lampAnd Meet me in St. Louis, I go my way was the big winner of the night, taking home awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Original Film (a category that was appropriately phased out in the 1950s) and Best Song. But it was Crosby and Fitzgerald who were the real victors, each winning a golden statuette to commemorate their excellent work in the film. For Fitzgerald – an actor who had spent most of his career drifting from one memorable supporting role to the next – it must have felt like he had just climbed Mount Everest, and his newly won fame l saw him become one of Hollywood’s most unexpected (yet entertaining) actors. ) leading men for the next decade.

The Academy made sure it wouldn’t happen again

That being said, it’s hard to say his success wasn’t tainted due to the unfair advantage he had, and given how quickly the Academy updated its guidelines for to make sure that would never happen again, apparently they had a similar mentality. For the 18th Academy Awards, a new rule has been introduced which prohibited a performance from being recognized in multiple categories even if it exceeded the thresholds to allow it, with the category in which it received the highest percentage of votes taking priority. With a single announcement, double nominations had become impossible, ending this loophole before every Hollywood studio went crazy trying to exploit it. How thrilled Hollywood actors were with the move is another question, but they’re unlikely to have cheered their chances of the Oscar gold being cut in half (even if it was a win for the actress). integrity of the series).

Ever since the Oscars have existed, complaining about top performances being snubbed in supporting categories has been an honored tradition among moviegoers. From Al Pacino missed out on the Best Actor nomination for The Godfatherto more recent cases such as Daniel Kaluuya And LaKeith Stanfield both placed on the ballet for Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiahthere is no shortage of examples where top-notch performance (if not, THE main performance) miss out on their rightful place in the Oscar lineup. It’s a problem that often puts a damper on any opportunity, and given its prevalence throughout its history, it’s clearly a problem with no easy solution.

But while we’d all love to see actors recognized in the category that suits their roles, there’s a reason Fitzgerald’s directing remains a one-time event. It’s excusable that the Academy allows double nomination once – no awards show gains a level of greatness without a few dodgy entries that test the ruleset – but letting it continue would have felt like they’re lifting the hands and admit they had no idea how to fix the problem. Fortunately, they took the opposite method and slammed the floodgates before they had a chance to do any damage, ensuring a baseline level of fairness for future ceremonies. This I go my wayThe milestone of ultimately having a positive effect on the industry is what cements the entire saga as one of the great legends of the Oscars, while solidifying Fitzgerald as the bane of every actor’s existence. At least he didn’t win both awards. Who knows what chaos would have followed then?