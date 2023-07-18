Hollywood plunges into all-out war in wake of pandemic and streaming revolution

NEW YORK (AP) For a sense of the animosity in Hollywood these days, watch how Ron Perlman responded to a report that studios were aiming to extend a strike long enough. for writers to lose their homes.

Perlman, the massive gravel-voiced actor from Hellboy, leaned into the camera in a since-deleted Instagram live video to vent his anger. Listen to me, mother-(expletive), Perlman said. There are many ways to lose your home.

Three years after the pandemic crippled Hollywood, the film and television industry has come to a halt again. This time, however, the industry is locked in an uphill battle over how streaming after rapidly advancing during the pandemic has upended the entertainment economy.

After resisting the plague, Hollywood is now fully at war in its own double feature Apocalypse Now. When tens of thousands of Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists hit the picket lines last week, joining the 11,000 Writers Guild of America screenwriters who had been on strike since May, a small clash became nuclear just in time for Oppenheimer’s release. As striking actors and writers rallied to invade studios and streamer headquarters, Pucks Matthew Belloni wrote: The city is burning.

You can’t change the business model as much as it has changed and not expect the contract to change as well, said Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, in a fiery press conference announcing the strike. We were not going to continue to make incremental changes to a contract that no longer respects what is happening now with this business model that has been imposed on us.

what are we doing? she added. Moving furniture on the Titanic?

Disaster was also looming in Hollywood when COVID-19 in March 2020 closed movie theaters, emptied television studios, and halted all production. Recovery is still ongoing. Over the weekend, one of the first major film productions halted by the pandemic Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One has just hit theaters. And as its important but not successful opening showed, a part of pre-pandemic Hollywood still hasn’t returned. The box office remains at around 20-25% of the pre-pandemic pace.

We talked about the disruptive forces of this business and all the challenges it was facing, the ongoing COVID recovery. It’s not completely back, Disney CEO Bob Iger said Thursday. This is the worst time in the world to add to this disruption.

While many of SAG-AFTRA’s and WGA’s claims are long-standing, much of the current dispute escalated during the frenzied days of the pandemic. A digital streaming rush ensued, as studios in many cases rushed to manufacture their Netflix competitors. Subscriber growth has become the top priority.

Rahul Telang, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University and co-author of the book Streaming, Sharing, Stealing: Big Data and the Future of Entertainment, says an entire era of change has condensed into two years.

What is happening now had to happen. With streaming, the whole business was disrupted, says Telang. So naturally they complain, we need our fair share. But how do you decide what is a fair share? There must be transparency about where the money is coming from and where it is going. Until this is fixed, this problem will continue to appear.

The last time movie actors and writers struck simultaneously, in 1960, guilds established royalty (later residual) payments for reruns of movies and TV episodes, among other historic protections. If that strike counted for the dawn of television, this one does much the same for the streaming era.

But streaming, especially when companies carefully monitor viewership numbers, offers no easy metrics like box office or ratings to establish residuals that have long been a fundamental part of how writers and actors make a living. SAG-AFTRA seeks a small percentage of subscriber revenue, with data measured by a third party, Parrot Analytics.

The Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of the studios, did not agree to this, but says the studios have offered the actors a historic salary and residual raises, as well as pension and other contributions. other protections.

Meanwhile, the actors are sharing footage of their meager residual payouts for streaming hits. Netflixs Orange Is the New Black’s Kimiko Glenn posted residual clip payments totaling $27.30.

It used to be that you could work on a broadcast show, show and you’re good for the year because of the residuals, actor Nachayka Vanterpool said on the picket lines. And then you have streaming coming in and you have 20 cent residual checks. It impacts you.

Increasingly, it looks like everyone has lost in the so-called streaming wars that have gone into hyperdrive under COVID-19. Since Wall Street began to deteriorate last year, with subscription numbers being the keystone, most media companies have suffered stock declines. Wall Street’s message morphed into: Show us the profits.

At the same time, the streaming trend has accelerated the demise of traditional television and its ad revenue. This has led analysts like MoffettNathanson’s Michael Nathanson to probe a fragmented entertainment business and predict a scary second half for media companies.

With traditional television increasingly eroded by streaming, many studios have cut costs. Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix have all cut jobs over the past year and a half. The profitability of streaming has remained elusive. The Walt Disney Co. says Disney+ will arrive there in fall 2024. WarnerBros. Discovery, which has taken the extreme step of canning finished productions to reshape its streaming strategy, says Max will start making money this year.

Many are now bracing for an extended shutdown which, if extended into September, would have a huge impact on the fall TV schedule and film festivals (Venice, Telluride, Toronto) that launch season contenders. rewards. Drescher said she couldn’t believe how far apart her union and the AMPTP were.

Ronny Regev, who wrote the book Working in Hollywood: How the Studio System Turned Creativity into Labor, thinks this strike could unfold similarly to the 1960 shutdown, when actors went on strike for about a month. but that the screenwriters’ strike continued.

I hate to bring up the cliché, but history repeats itself, says Regev. As in 1960, chances are the actors will strike a deal sooner than the writers. Now were dealing with very different companies. These are conglomerates that have other businesses. I don’t know if (Amazon President Jeff) Bezos really cares.

There are also differences that favor writers. In 1960, the SAG strike (whose president was a Democrat at the time, Ronald Reagan) was fiercely opposed by other guilds, including the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which represents members of crew below the line. This time around, actors and writers have near-universal support across all guilds. The IATSE, in particular, should negotiate its own new contract next year.

The urgency of this moment cannot be overstated. Our industry is at a crossroads, and actions taken now will affect the future of labor relations in Hollywood and beyond, IATSE President Matthew D. Loeb said in a statement. Their fight today foreshadows our fight tomorrow.

Cooler heads might win. Perlman, for his part, later apologized for being so heated. He implored studio executives to rediscover some humanity.

It can’t all be about your (expletive) Porsche and (expletive) stock prices, Perlman said. There has to be dignity if we are to hold up a mirror and reflect human experiences, which is what we do as actors and writers.

___

Aron Ranen contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP