What actors can work on without breaking the rules – The Hollywood Reporter





The SAG-AFTRA strike will shut down dozens, if not hundreds of productions as the actors union fights for a better contract with coverage of scripted TV series and movies. The syndicate strike rules also prohibit members from doing commercials, stunts, and dubbing for minted companies. The strike against TV, streaming and theatrical work, however, does not prevent the actors from taking on other jobs covered by separate SAG-AFTRA agreements – including some shows that are key parts of the fall schedules of the broadcast networks. Here’s a look at what actors can still do during the strike. Network Code Productions: A number of television productions fall under the union’s National Code of Fair Practice for Network Broadcasting, also known as the Network Code. The current network code deal runs until June 2024 and covers things like daytime dramas, game shows, variety shows, and other unscripted series. So SAG-AFTRA members could participate in things like ABC Dancing with the stars And Celebrity danger! and the fox The Masked Singer during the fall (whether they actually will be that remains to be seen). Some network soaps remain in production, while others are on a previously scheduled production break in July, but may restart at the end. Advertising: Work on television, radio and digital commercials is covered by a different SAG-AFTRA contract than the expired one the guild has with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Shows covered by the Syndicate’s Television Animation Agreement and New Media Animation Agreement: According to the SAG-AFTRA strike guidelines, this exception “includes episodic and long-form animated programs for television and new media. This does NOT include animated films made for theatrical viewing. . The Hollywood Reporter has contacted SAG-AFTRA for comment on how this guideline aligns with anti-dubbing strike rules. Corporate/educational productions: Actors can work on what used to be called “industrial” films – things like training videos that aren’t intended for broadcast. Audio work: Recording audiobooks, dubbing into English or Spanish from other languages, working on video games, and hosting or running independent podcasts are all permitted. Sound recordings are also acceptable, as are music videos. Productions with waivers or provisional agreements: Independent productions not affiliated with AMPTP members may request waivers from SAG-AFTRA to continue production. These derogations will mainly apply to independent films, although The chosenthe television series about the life of Jesus, also received a waiver to complete the final weeks of filming for its fourth season. Some low budget projects: Short films with budgets under $50,000, live “micro-budget” productions under $20,000 (and with limited exposure), independent new media productions with episodic budgets under $50,000 and student films are all open to actors. Sponsored Content: The union has agreements with Cameo for Business and a so-called influencer agreement that allows members to post sponsored posts.

