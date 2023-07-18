Entertainment
‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ actress Gina Yashere calls out ‘heartless executives’ in impassioned speech amid WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes – Deadline
Gina Yashere, who plays Kemi on the CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abisholabreaks down the reasons actors and writers went on strike.
The comedian took to Instagram to share a video in which she explains the reasons for the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike. One of the first reasons she cites is health explaining that “to qualify for health care you need to earn more than $26,000,” noting that “87% of actors working in this industry in America don’t earn enough to be eligible for health care”.
“Middle streets and Tom Cruises represent 0.2% of all actors working in this industry today,” she added.
Yashere said writers need to earn $40,000 a year to qualify for health care benefits, but 92% of writers don’t earn enough to get those benefits.
“Did you know that there are people within these networks who get paid more money to schedule TV shows than the people who actually created the TV shows they schedule? That’s nonsense” , she noted.
Yashere acknowledged that those detractors asked her why she was complaining when she was doing well, adding, “For those of us who are luckier and have been able to make a decent living in this industry, it’s up to us. to stand up for those of us who don’t. ‘t.
She continued, “I’ve been in this position. I did shows for these streamers and got a residual check for 37 cents. Let me know in the comments what you can get at a grocery store for 37 cents. In fact, if you received a check for 37 cents, would you put gas in your car to drive to the bank and deposit said check? I don’t think so, I don’t think so.
Yashere said she “has only made a decent living from television for the past four years – at age 50. That’s how long it took me as a black woman to get into this industry. And you know what will happen if we lose this battle, we will be back through this door, because the only people who can afford to be in this industry will be the white tech brothers and the trust fund babies. All other voices will be lost.
“These studios would have you believe that we are greedy and unrealistic. What’s greedy and unrealistic is that six people making $700 million haven’t created anything and everyone else in the industry is struggling to pay their rent. It’s greedy and unrealistic,” she said.
“And those heartless executives who blurted out that they were going to continue the strike until we started losing our homes and apartments… Viewers and writers have been struggling the longest. They did two or three jobs. They’ve worked in bars and Target and driven Ubers because they haven’t been able to make a living from their chosen vocation because of your corporate greed. So if you think the cast and writers are going to give in at the first sign of trouble because this is the first we’ve ever encountered. Oh, you’re in for a fucking big surprise.
Yashere is in the middle of his comedy tour The female king of comedy with its next show scheduled for Saturday, July 22 in Detroit. LA fans can attend the visit on August 19 when she makes a stop at the Regent Theatre.
Watch the full video below.
