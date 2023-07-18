Eldred Robert Caveney (M.Al), 91, of Caribou, Maine

Eldred Robert Caveney (Altmeyer Funeral Home)

On June 30, 2023, 91-year-old Eldred Robert Caveney of Caribou, Maine passed away peacefully with his beloved wife Catherine by his side.

In 1993, Eldred (better known as Al to his friends), a confirmed 60-year-old bachelor, married the love of his life Catherine (Cay) Morgan Volk. For 29 years, they happily resided in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

One of nine children, Al was born on June 7, 1932 to Delia and Edouard Caveney in New Brunswick, Canada. The family moved to Caribou, Maine and Al resided there until he enlisted in the National Guard for two years. After the National Guard, Al found his true calling as a US Navy barber on the Stock Exchange and his career spanned over 50 years. Throughout his career, he has become an important and reliable element in his community; loved by his many clients and colleagues over the years. He was in high demand and cut hair for everyone from admirals and enlisted men to children of military families. Kids have always loved getting their hair cut by Mr. Al, as he flashed a shiny coin to encourage them to sit in his chair for a quick haircut. From then on, they were happy to come and see Mr. Al, which also delighted their mothers. In 2008 Al retired to spend more time with his loving family and friends.

He spent time as a locksmith and enjoyed the challenge of fixing things. Al had every tool imaginable in his neatly organized garage. He was a frequent and savvy shopper, whether at the hardware store looking for gadgets to hand out to his many friends or at Dillards looking for the best buys to add to his wardrobe. He was always a sharp dresser and enjoyed going out on the town dancing with his lifelong sex partner, Cay. He spent the early mornings having breakfast with friends at favorite local spots, including Marys and Chick-fil-A. On Sundays after attending Star of The Sea Church services, Al & Cay would share a meal at Sunnyside or Sunrise Cafe. He was enjoying a good meal at his favorite table enjoying the company and conversation of the regular waiters and owners, who always looked forward to seeing his smiling face.

Al was always ready to take on new opportunities and did everything with honesty and integrity. He had very strong values ​​and was loved by all for his kindness and generous nature. He had incredible patience and always made time to help others. Al would often tell the story of an apple given to him as a child, what it meant to him, and how it influenced his life and his gift of giving to others. His legacy will continue to remind us to choose to live a life of meaningful acts of love and service, as Christ molded it for us.

Always a gentleman, Al will be remembered for his generous heart which he shared with his friends and family. He really loved each one of them and if you knew him you knew that by the sparkle in his eyes and how special he made you feel. When his time came, he behaved with dignity, strength and full of love for those who came before him. He will be greatly missed.

Al is survived by his wife, Cay Caveney, stepsons: Kirk & Lynn Volk, Kris & Tonya Volk, grandchildren: Chelsea Anderson & Keegan Young, Corey & Mackenzie Volk, Lindsey Volk, Ashley Volk, Emma Melton and Lauren Anderson, great-grandchildren: Ethan St. Peter and Kinslee Young.

Al was predeceased by his father, Edouard, his mother, Delia, and his siblings; Edward, Norman, Roland, Charlene and Jean.

He is survived by his sisters; Carlene, Dodi and Linda as well as her nieces.

Join us for a memorial service to celebrate the life of Als. We will meet on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Star of The Sea Catholic Church, 1404 Pacific Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia. Please bring your fondest memories of Al to share with your family and friends.