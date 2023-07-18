JumpCloud Blames ‘Sophisticated Nation-State’ Actor for Security Breach





Jul 18, 2023THN

Just over a week after JumpCloud reset the API keys of customers affected by a security incident, the company said the breach was the work of a sophisticated nation-state actor. The adversary “gained unauthorized access to our systems to target a specific small group of our customers,” Bob Phan, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at JumpCloud, said in an autopsy report. “The attack vector used by the threat actor has been mitigated.” The US enterprise software company said it identified anomalous activity on June 27, 2023 on an internal orchestration system, which it traced to a spear phishing campaign launched by the attacker on June 22. Although JumpCloud said it took security measures to protect its network by rotating credentials and rebuilding its systems, it wasn’t until July 5 that it detected “unusual activity” in connection. orders for a small set of customers, causing a forced rotation of all admin API keys. The number of customers affected was not disclosed. Further analysis of the breach, according to the company’s disclosure, uncovered the attack vector, which it described as “data injection as part of orders.” He also said the attacks were highly targeted. JumpCloud, however, did not explain how the phishing attack it spotted in June is related to the data injection. It is currently unclear whether the phishing emails led to the deployment of malware that facilitated the attack. UPCOMING WEBINAR Insider Threat Shield: Mastering SaaS Security Posture Management Worried about insider threats? We have what you need! Join this webinar to explore the practical strategies and secrets of proactive security with SaaS security posture management. Join today Additional Indicators of Compromise (IoC) associated with the attack show that the adversary exploited domains named nomadpkg[.]com and nomadpkgs[.]com, a likely reference to Go-based Workload Orchestrator used to deploy and manage containers. “They are sophisticated and persistent adversaries with advanced capabilities,” Phan said. JumpCloud has yet to reveal the name and origins of the group allegedly responsible for the incident. Did you find this article interesting ? follow us on Twitter  And LinkedIn to read more exclusive content that we publish.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehackernews.com/2023/07/jumpcloud-blames-sophisticated-nation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos