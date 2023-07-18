Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu wants to do Bollywood movies

Actor Simu Liu, renowned for his portrayal of the titular character in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi,” is set to embark on his new cinematic adventure, “Barbie,” where he takes on a pivotal role. In an interview with PinkVilla, Simu Liu expressed his deep desire to venture into the realm of Bollywood, saying, “So yeah, I’m putting it there. I want to be in a Bollywood movie. I want to be part of a Bollywood dance number. Uh, so I really want this to happen.

His admiration for Indian cinema was even more evident when he praised SS Rajamouli’s epic blockbuster ‘RRR’. Simu Liu raved about the film, saying, “RRR this year has been so phenomenal. It was absolutely amazing and it blew me away. There are many similarities between “Barbie” and Bollywood… the emphasis on musicality, the presence of music, songs, singing and dancing. The actors play and sing, requiring such a triple threat. I feel like it’s such a natural thing for an actor to watch Bollywood and want to be part of it and be a part of it in some way.

Under the skillful direction of Greta Gerwig, co-written alongside Noah Baumbach, “Barbie” has an impressive cast, with Margot Robbie embracing the iconic role of Barbie, and Ryan Gosling portraying the equally beloved character, Ken. Anticipation and excitement are mounting as the film prepares for a July 21 release.

With Simu Liu’s obvious enthusiasm for Bollywood, his desire to immerse himself in the vibrant world of Indian cinema has resonated with fans around the world.

