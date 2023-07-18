Entertainment
Tamil actor Abbas on quitting movies, working as a mechanic and driving taxis in New Zealand: ‘I was financially destitute, unable to afford basic necessities’
Actor Abbas, who was once adored as a romantic hero in Tamil cinema, has been absent from the film industry for nearly eight years. He chose to step back from the limelight and settled in New Zealand alongside his family. Abbas enjoyed a quick journey through the film world, achieving idol status before facing subsequent decline. In just nine years after his debut, he went from leading roles in beloved Tamil films to supporting characters.
The actor, who rarely gives interviews, recently opened up about a variety of topics, including his struggle with suicidal thoughts as a teenager and why he’s chosen to distance himself from the film industry for the time being.
Describing himself as an extremely private person, which explains his prolonged absence from social media, Abbas said: “Nevertheless, I made an exception during the Covid period. While in New Zealand, I used Zoom calls to connect with fans. My intention was to help people in need, especially those with suicidal thoughts.
“I could relate to those feelings because I, too, have experienced them firsthand. During my teenage years, I went through a tumultuous time when I contemplated suicide after failing 10th grade. The departure of my then girlfriend intensified these thoughts. However, something profound happened that transformed me. As I stood at the side of the road, contemplating passing a speeding vehicle, I noticed a passing motorist and realized that if I were to act on my impulses, that person’s life would be also deeply affected. Even in my darkest moments, I found myself thinking about the well-being of another individual.
“During my childhood, I never had much interest in academics. I strongly believe that it is unfair to judge or evaluate someone solely on the basis of their academic results, because people can other talents and strengths. It is crucial for us to recognize and cultivate these talents. In general, men often find it difficult to open up and tend to keep their emotions suppressed, enduring silent suffering. I wanted to address these issues by connecting with my fans, encouraging them to share their feelings and experiences,” he added.
Elaborating on his decision to leave the film industry, Abbas said: “Following my initial accomplishments, some of my films failed, leaving me financially destitute and unable to afford even basic necessities like rent or cigarettes. At first, my pride stopped me from looking for another job. However, I soon approached producer RB Choudary, asking for work. He offered me the opportunity to be part of the movie Pooveli. However, I I ended up quitting movies because I was bored. I didn’t like my job. I vividly remember advising my friends who came to see my first Bollywood film, Ansh: The Deadly Part, not to wasting their time as I saw it as such. bakava.”
Sharing that he went bankrupt four times, Abbas said: “In order to support my family, I worked as a bicycle mechanic and drove taxis in New Zealand.”
Regarding his decision to return to the spotlight, Abbas said, “I am usually a private person and rarely give interviews. While living abroad, I gave a few interviews to some media, but unfortunately my words were often distorted. I frequently receive calls from fans asking about my potential return or expressing concerns about my well-being. Some even mentioned having heard rumors about my visit to a psychiatric hospital or my death. Now that I have returned to India, it is best to address these issues and clear up any misunderstandings.
Abbas further revealed that he never aspired to be an actor initially. However, after Kadhalar Desam was released, he experienced an amazing transformation into an idol overnight. Reflecting on this sudden change, he shared, “One night I attended the movie premiere as a regular guy, but the next day I couldn’t even venture out of my house. I couldn’t understand why people were showering such immense love on me. I was only 19 at the time and had taken on the film as a casual effort to earn some extra money.
Abbas appeared in several hit films such as Padayappa (1999), Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000), Hey Ram (2000), Aanandham (2001) and Minnale (2001).
