Volume 2 of the Harlem trilogy by Colson Whitehead : NPR







“It was the Jackson 5 after all that put Ray Carney back in the game after four years on the right track.” Thus wrote Colson Whitehead at the beginning of Crooks manifestothe sequel to his 2021 novel Harlem mix and the second installment of his Harlem trilogy. Anyone who has read Harlem mix immediately feel the touch of playful humor in this seemingly innocuous phrase: as outlined in this first book, Ray is a stolen property hustler who sneaks into old-world New York in a sometimes heroic, sometimes tragicomic attempt to understand life, fatherhood, and identity.

What changed ? Harlem mix is set in the 1960s; Crooks manifesto takes place ten years later. It’s 1971, and his daughter May is now a teenager and his quest to find her Jackson 5 tickets underscores how even his beloved R&B music has overtaken him in his encroaching middle age. When Motown’s hottest new act is a bunch of brothers young enough to be their own kids, how can they not feel older? A generational shift is underway, and it’s not just happening to Ray. Black culture, socioeconomic hardship, institutional racism, and New York City itself are rapidly changing. Staying above is like tiptoeing on quicksand. In true Ray fashion, he reluctantly turns to Munson, an underachieving cop who agrees to help Ray secure those precious May concert tickets. That is, for a price. Naturally, his former partner in infamy, ultra-violent thug Pepper, jumps on board with reckless charisma.

It’s a desperate, unforced mistake made for nobler impulses, which has long been one of Ray’s greatest charms and flaws. Naturally, he gets sucked into a web of capers, coincidences, and disasters that would be funny if they weren’t so deadly. Well, actually, they are both. Crooks manifesto is something of a trilogy within a trilogy: this second book in the Harlem series is a triptych of extended vignettes that occur in 1971, 1973, and 1976. Each time jump is an evolution and a step back for Ray; together they triangulate his haphazard but stubborn navigation through the Harlem slums, not to mention his own restless stasis between past and future, between relapse and redemption.

Whitehead’s flair for texture is sharper than ever. Pop culture defines Ray’s existence. The Jackson 5 is just the tip of the, ahem, Iceberg Slim: Blaxploitation cinema, martial arts craze, and the simultaneous earthy, lavish fashions of the ’70s are given cartoonish mythical dimensions as well as sly political substance. Harlem mix fans also receive a welcome gift: Crooks manifestoThe 1973 section is a Pepper-centric adventure through the film industry, that decade’s dark comedy revolution (be on the lookout for Richard Pryor’s Easter Eggs), and the paradox of underground stardom.

Whitehead’s ever-growing list of accolades is as staggering as it is deserved. In addition to having won the Pulitzer Prize twice as well as the National Book Award, he is the recipient of MacArthur and Guggenheim scholarships. Most recently, he was honored with a National Humanities Medal at the White House by President Biden, part of the 2023 Class of August Creatives which includes Vera Wang and Elton John.

Like so many intermediate books in a trilogy, Crooks manifesto looks more like a bridge than a fully stand-alone work. His hopscotch chronology gives him a quick, almost casual ease. The explosive 60s are dead; the memorable 80s are in the making; and the muddled 70s weave their way through a haze of post-this and pre-that. American history confirms this pattern, and in the microcosm, so does Ray. He is a man of his time, but he is not a pawn. Except, of course, when Whitehead can pull off a good laugh or learn a lesson. Even during the book’s borderline apocalyptic final third, the corrupt and fiery New York of 1976 gives Pepper, Ray, and his force-of-nature wife Elizabeth a dramatic backdrop in which their relationships are tested and deepened. Through it all, family is Ray’s holy grail, his motivation to be both better and worse. “What else was an ongoing criminal enterprise complicated by periodic violence,” Whitehead writes with the perfect timing of one of his semi-fictional comedians, “but to make your wife happy?”

What really makes this series, or any series, work is how it forces the reader to revisit its characters, to invest in them, to force you to care enough to see their stories through. Whitehead knows it, and Crooks manifesto prove. Ray, May, Elizabeth and Pepper in particular are by turns infuriating and ambitious. Life is thrown at them, and they throw themselves back. They are people you long to catch up with, and in Whitehead’s hands, society’s vast and intangible forces of injustice, morality, survival, and love are distilled within them. “I want you back,” sang the Jackson 5 so well. That’s how Whitehead makes you feel the moment you close Crooks manifesto. Does that mean it’s absolutely necessary to go back and read (or re-read) Harlem mix before diving into his suite? No. But it would be a crime not to.