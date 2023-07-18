Windmills offers a unique atmosphere, restaurants and entertainment











pinterest Windmills is an architecturally intriguing destination restaurant (plus a beer hall, library, jazz club and more) in Grandscape, The Colonys’ thriving entertainment district. Created by Total Environment Hospitality, Windmills offers so many different activities and amenities that visitors could easily spend the whole day there. In fact, Windmills managing director Neil Alexander said some repeat customers were set to stay all day. They came for lunch, then stayed for happy hour, dinner, and a jazz concert that night. Windmills is not just an Indian restaurant, although it offers fine dining and an inventive menu that combines Indian and Southwestern dishes prepared by Chef Suresh Venkataramana and his team. Windmills offer a lot of equipment Windmills isn’t just a great craft brewery, though it does have a second-floor brewery presided over by award-winning master brewer Cal Ryan. Plus, it’s not just a craft cocktail bar, though their expert mixologist invents new concoctions that look as good as they taste. And it’s not just a jazz club, although it attracts well-known local and regional musicians who perform regularly on a state-of-the-art stage. It’s not just a library, but the well-stocked library with a myriad of books on art, architecture and other subjects, mixed with popular works of fiction by JK Rowling and other famous authors, invites visitors to linger longer. My friend Paulette and I spent a delightful afternoon exploring the windmills, discovering new treasures at every turn. Although it was 100 degrees outside, with the scorching midday sun, once we entered the aesthetically designed gem (built and designed by architects from Total Environment Hospitality) we felt much cooler . The expansive dining room, with its custom-designed tables and camel-skin chairs, was a welcoming space. We were met at the door by GM Alexander who came here from Windmills India in Bangalore. Alexander has spent 18 years in the hospitality industry and is also a talented mixologist and flavor architect as well as a musician. We were both impressed with the carefully curated soundtrack that featured some of our favorite artists and songs. Windmills combines Indian and Southwestern dishes We enjoyed a delicious leisurely lunch, starting with a creatively designed charcuterie platter and two delicious craft cocktails suggested by our host. Paulette ordered the Euphoria (Empress Gin paired with Crme d/Violette and topped with an orchid) tinted purple with a delicate, slightly sweet and floral flavor ($16). My pick was the peppery spice route (hellfire bitters mixed with citrus, Serrano pepper infusion, fig and raisin infusion, and Nannari Sharbat, $16). Along with our charcuterie board, we were encouraged to try the parmesan naan bread and the savory tandoori chicken. For our starters, I chose a delicious Malabar chicken curry, while my friend tried a lamb dish, the Smoked Leal Maas. When the chef found out we were there for a late birthday he even sent a sticky caramel cake for dessert. Unique experiences Grandscape Windmills offer so much more than food in a beautifully designed space. The owners opened the original Windmills in Bangalore in 2012. Grandscape Windmills offers a craft brewery and a menu that combines Southwestern specialties with authentic Indian dishes. They add eclectic music and a large stage for live musical performances to the mix, along with thousands of books that encourage browsing. Windmills offers a new experience for every visitor, whether you stop in for lunch, a craft beer or cocktail at happy hour, or a special night out with dinner and a live music concert. Experience Windmills for yourself at 5755 Grandscape Blvd. in The Colony. Hours are Monday through Thursday. from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to midnight with bar open until 1:30 a.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, please visit windmills-usa.com.

