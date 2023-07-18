Famous Indian politicians whose children entered Bollywood, Riteish Deshmukh to Bhumi Pednekar

The debate over nepotism in the film industry has been going on for a long time. Obviously, people have clearly understood the two different binaries between actors from humble backgrounds and those from influential movie families. However, there is also a third category of actors in the Indian film industry who do not belong to film families and come from a completely different political field. Well, take a look at some of these popular names in the showbiz world whose parents belong to the hardcore world of politics, and yet being their children, these celebrities chose a different world for them.

#1. Riteish Deshmukh, son of late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh has been one of the most talented actors in the film industry. He is known for his versatile nature, due to which he can play any type of role effortlessly. Riteish is the son of the famous politician, the late Vilasrao Deshmukh. He was the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and was also the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

#2. Neha Sharma, daughter of politician Ajith Sharma

Neha Sharma became famous thanks to her successful acting appearances in films like De Young’s, Tum Bin 2, Crook among others. Originally from Bihar, she had launched her career by pursuing fashion design at NIFT. She is also a trained Kathak dancer. Neha is the daughter of Ajith Sharma, Member of Bihar Legislative Assembly from Bhagalpur constituency. He is affiliated with the Indian National Congress party.

#3. Chirag Paswan, son of late politician Ram Vilas Paswan

Son of the late Union Minister of India, Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan made his debut in the film industry with the film, Miley Cyrus Hum opposite Kangana Ranaut in 2011. He initially pursued a degree in computer engineering, but dropped it in the third semester in order to pursue his acting dreams. Thereafter, he also kept his political involvement intact and participated in the 2014 elections for the Lok Janshakti party, which he won.

#4. Aayush Sharma, son of politician Anil Sharma

Aayush Sharma made his big Bollywood debut with the movie, loveyatri in 2018 under the banner of Salman Khan’s production. Subsequently, he made a successful performance in the film, antim which earned him wide recognition. Married to Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan, Aayush comes from a political family. He is the son of Anil Sharma, a member of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

#5. Arunoday Singh, son of politician Ajay Arun Singh

One of Bollywood’s chocolate makers, Arunoday Singh has been a part of movies like sikander, aisha, cum 2, mohenjo daro among others. Arunoday belongs to a generational political family. His father, Ajay Arun Singh is a Madhya Pradesh state politician and served his ministry in the cabinet of Digvijay Singh. Arunoday’s grandfather, the late Arjun Singh, was the former CM of Madhya Pradesh in the 1980s.

#6. Ajith Antony, son of politician AK Antony

Veteran Congress Party leader, former Minister of Defense and former CM of Kerala, AK Antony has been a notable figure in the Indian political diaspora. He has made impeccable contributions in his field and has successfully retired since May 2023. His youngest son Ajith Antony has not followed in his footsteps in politics and has established himself as a notable player in the Malayali film industry.

#7. Siddhartha Tytler, son of politician Jagdish Tytler

A prominent fashion designer, Siddhartha Tytler has brought about a whole new change in the field of fashion with her impeccable talents. His unique masterpiece creation is loved and worn by many A-league players in the film industry. For the uninitiated, Siddhartha is the son of former politician, Jagdish Tytler, who had served as Minister of State for Overseas Indian Affairs.

#8. Bhumi Pednekar, daughter of late politician Satish Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actresses of her generation and needs no introduction. She has been a part of quite a few blockbusters and rather unconventional films, which have earned her immense applause and critical appreciation. Many do not know that Bhumi’s father, the late Satish Pednekar was a notable politician and was a former Minister of Home and Labor of Maharashtra.

What do you think of these celebrities from political backgrounds?

