Australian Netflix actor Luke Cook reveals shockingly low salary as SAG-AFRA strike ends Hollywood
Australian actor Luke Cook has lifted the lid on his surprisingly low salary while appearing on popular streaming shows and he’s not alone.
The Sydney-born star, who lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two children, has starred in series such as Netflixs The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Katy Keene and Dynasty, and Hulus Dollface, still has to work two jobs to survive.
I’m not a millionaire, Cook said in a TikTok on Friday, when around 160,000 Hollywood actors officially went on strike after failing to strike a deal with Hollywood’s biggest studios.
I drive a 2010 Mazda S3 and my previous car was a 2006 Ford Taurus.
Ninety-five percent of actors in (the Screen Actors Guild) can’t make a living acting, they have to have hustles. I am one of those actors.
Cook said the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike, which has halted most film and TV productions as actors demand a pay rise, is not about millionaires , despite what the public may think. .
Stars such as Matt Damon, Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep have expressed support for the strike, but their salaries are unlikely to be affected by the demands.
The actors you think of who are the millionaires are usually series regulars or big stars in big movies, Cook said.
The actors around them, however, are actors like me: guest stars, co-stars etc., and were paid in tokens.
For Dollface, Cook said his image was used on a billboard on Sunset Boulevard, but he didn’t pay a dime for it.
The amount they paid me to be on the show wasn’t much better, he said.
I was paid per episode, which is two weeks of work for $7,500. Then it’s taxed, then a manager takes 10%, an agent takes 10% and then a lawyer takes 5%.
The Guardians of the Galaxy actor said he’s a rung below series regulars, who earn around $100,000 per episode.
And although they are very wealthy and very talented people, he said that the strike is about people like me, who need to be paid more for the work that they do, and to leave them part of the profits that these streamers and big companies are bringing in.
If you see me on TV, I shouldn’t have two side jobs to survive, he said.
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher has pushed back against the idea that all actors are wealthy, saying a large majority are just working people just trying to make a living just trying to pay their rent, just trying to put food on the table and send their children to school.
All you watch, enjoy, entertain, are scenes full of people who don’t make a lot of money, she added.
The minimum amount of money an artist must take home in a year to qualify for health insurance is US$26,470 (A$38,840).
However, while well-known actors are paid millions of dollars to star in movies and TV shows, many SAG-AFTRA members do not bring in enough income each year to meet minimum union requirements.
According to actor and SAG-AFTRA board member Shaan Sharma, only 12.7% of SAG-AFTRA members are eligible for the union health plan.
Among other demands, the striking actors call for a rethinking of the residues.
Due to the unpredictable nature of the game show and the competitive nature of landing roles, actors have traditionally relied on residual payments, paid when movies or movies are replayed, as a form of steady income when the job is tough. to find.
Actors say the math around residuals has changed. As more shows and movies have moved to streaming services, where it’s not always clear how often content is replayed, actors say they’re making much less money.
– With CNN
