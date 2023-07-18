How Bhumi Pednekar carved a niche in Bollywood with girl-next-door characters

On February 27, 2015, Bhumi Pednekar entered Bollywood with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. It wasn’t your conventional Bollywood heroine with an ideal figure, but an overweight woman, you would find next door. Bhumi, was never a struggling actress, but a successful assistant to famed casting director Shanoo Sharma. His career as an actor was accidental. Coincidentally, Bhumi was noticed by Shanoo when she was auditioning on her own. This happened at a time when Aditya Chopra was looking for someone to play the lead role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and an opportunity arose when Shanoo introduced her to the director-producer.

In the film, Bhumi played the role of overweight educated girl Sandhya, whose dropout husband shows no interest in her. The film, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, became a box office hit with reported collections of over 30 crore. While many thought it was a unique thing, Bhumi returned in a new avatar, losing 32 kg in Akshay Kumar starrer Bathroom (2017). It also became a hit. During her 8-year career, Bhumi Pednekar has worked in around 17 films. Each defines the actress and her choice of roles. Over these years, Bhumi has maintained her girl-next-door aura while avoiding audience fatigue.

Bhumi Pednekar with her girl-next-door aura correlates with her audience

Bhumi Pednekar, right from her first film, hit the right notes with her audience. Whether Sandhya from Dum Laga Ke Haisha or Jaya in Bathroom, Bhumi’s roles touched the audience as they saw themselves in her. In all of her roles, she was not the prettiest girl in her town, but an educated, independent woman who knew how to voice her problems and concerns. Thanks to her dress sense and her dialect, she has mostly portrayed Indian middle class girls in her films.

Bhumi’s choice of roles was not exceptional but challenging, inspiring

Bhumi’s filmography has been dominated by films with social messages. While she stayed in her comfort zone, the actress still played powerful roles. His films were not hero-driven stories, Bhumi was an equally important part of each of his projects (Bhut being an exception). As Jaya in the 2017 movie Bathroom, Bhumi played the role of a woman who, for her self-respect and safety, fought with her husband and her Orthodox in-laws to build a toilet in the house. She continued to be your girl next door, but at the same time she was the woman who knew her priorities. She shamelessly expressed her rights and needs.

In Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi who plays the role of Sandhya after some attempts to form a relationship with her husband, leaves her house for not getting the self-respect she deserves in her marriage. She also addresses the issue of men not being educated enough on how to treat a woman.

Bhumi didn’t stop at playing an overweight woman or a woman struggling for basic necessities. She even reprized the role of dark-skinned girl Latika Trivedi in the 2019 film. Bala, which once again had actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. In Bala, Latika was bullied for her skin color despite being the brightest student. Bhumi, perfectly showed the struggles of a dark-skinned woman.

Bhumi Pednekar hasn’t been shy about addressing sexual issues in his films

From the 2018 movie Lust stories (an anthology) to the 2022 film Badhaai Do (Following badhaai ho), Bhumi Pednekar did not shy away from playing the bold girl, who expressed her sexual needs and addressed the issues surrounding them.

In Lust stories, she played the role of a housekeeper, who had sex with her employer – voluntarily. In Badhaai Do, the actress played the role of a lesbian. Bhumi was also part of the movie Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, where she played the role of Sugandha who helps her partner to deal with erectile dysfunction. Even in the 2019 movie Pati Patni Aur WohBhumi Pednekar is shown as a daring woman, who does not hesitate to joke about sex with a guy who came to see her for the wedding.

Bhumi Pednekar’s attempts to get out of his comfort zone

Bhumi, who is best known for her girl-next-door avatars, dabbled in the horror genre with movies like Bhoot, part one: the haunted ship And Durgamati. But, did not receive positive reviews from critics or audiences. The actress has also shown her versatility in critically acclaimed films sonchiriya, Bheed, Saand Ki Ankh And Speech. Bhumi Pednekar, with her choice of films and roles, has carved out a place for herself in the film industry.