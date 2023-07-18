EXCLUSIVE: Keerthy Suresh gears up for Bollywood debut with action artist Varun Dhawan-Atlee





South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh has been considering a career in Bollywood for many years now. She was offered many other Hindi projects over the years, but she was careful to select roles worthy of her time, given her commitments in the South. Now, her patience seems to have paid off, as we learn that the Mahanati actress is finally taking a Bollywood career leap. Pinkvilla has learned exclusively that Keerthy Suresh is making his Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan. The national award-winning actress, known for films like Miss India, Rang De, Vaashi and Dasara, has been enlisted as the leading lady in upcoming action artist Varuns, directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees. “Keerthy was looking for certain elements in her Bollywood launcher, and this film by Varun Dhawan perfectly matches her preferences. She will portray a strong and glamorous character in this commercial film filled with emotions, drama and action. After establishing herself in the South with her outstanding acting prowess and natural charm, Keerthy is ready to spread her wings all over India, and #VD18 is just the first step towards that,” a source close to the development told us. , adding that the film features another actress, and while Keerthy is already signed, casting for the second is still ongoing. READ ALSO : Varun Dhawan and Atlee’s Untitled Action Artist Gets a Release Date; Details inside Filming for the as-yet-untitled film is set to begin next month in Mumbai. The makers have apparently set a three-month schedule to complete production by November in order to aim for a May 31, 2024 theatrical release. moviegoers with its captivating storyline, powerful performances and high-octane action sequences. Varun, who was last seen playing a werewolf in Amar Kaushiks Bhediya, would play a police officer in this film, which is produced by Murad Khetani (Cine1 Studios) and Priya Atlee (A For Apple Studios). The film is introduced by director Jawan Atlee Kumar. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Nitesh Tiwaris Bawaal, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Friday. The actor is also set to make his OTT debut with Indian series Raj & DKs of Amazon Prime Videos global spy thriller series Citadel. On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh has a list of exciting projects in South India. Her next films include Bhola Shankar with Chiranjeevi, followed by Revolver Rita, Raghu Thatha and Kannivedi among others.

