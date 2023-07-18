Priyanka Chopra is 41 years old: the social issues defended by the Bollywood desi girl





1/6 Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an accomplished actress and global icon, has not only made her mark in the entertainment industry, but has also become an outspoken advocate for gender equality. ity, racial inclusion and children’s rights. Throughout her career, Chopra has spoken out on pressing social issues and used her platform to effect positive change. Today, on PC’s birthday as she turns 41, let’s dive into the impactful efforts of Priyanka Chopra, highlighting her journey as an advocate for women’s empowerment, breaking stereotypes and fighting against racism. Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra | Instagram. … Learn more

2/6 Pay parity: After a 20-year career in show business, Priyanka Chopra recently shared that she has finally achieved pay parity for her role in the web series Citadel where she received equal pay alongside her male co-star, Richard Madden. Chopra was both surprised and deeply moved by this breakthrough, as she previously doubted such equality would ever be achieved in her lifetime. Prior to this, in an interview with BBC 100 Women, Priyanka Chopra spoke about pay parity and said: “It (the pay gap) is important, substantially important. And so many women still face this. I’m sure I would too if I worked with a male co-actor now in Bollywood. Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra | Instagram. … Learn more

3/6 Breaking the stereotypes: While discussing her entry into Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra shared how she insisted on taking leading roles instead of accepting roles that perpetuated the stereo types often associated with Bollywood actors. She said: “When I went to America, there was no precedent. I didn’t have a roadmap to follow because no one had done it before. I had to figure it out.” Chopra has revealed that her lifelong dream was to see Indian cinema and artists conquer the West, and we can say she succeeded as Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, are now also getting leading roles in West. Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra | Instagram. … Learn more

4/6 Women’s empowerment: In a 2022 interview, Chopra said women should be in charge of their own finances. Priyanka Chopra looks back on her early career at the age of 17, recounting valuable advice from her mother that emphasized the importance for women to be financially independent. Regardless of her father or future spouse, Chopra’s mother instilled in her the importance of taking responsibility for her own finances and striving for financial independence. Empowering women to achieve financial independence is a first step toward empowering them to meet their daily needs, Chopra says. Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra | Instagram. … Learn more

5/6 Racism: Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her experiences and thoughts about being called a ‘brunette terrorist’ when she first traveled to America to record her single In My City. The actress has also been open about her unpleasant experiences with racism and prejudice while studying in New York. “I was treated differently because I’m brunette. My name was Brownie and Curry, the actress said. She expressed her belief that the term ‘brown’ shouldn’t be used to define people based solely on of their skin color, as it reduces their identity and overlooks diversity within communities.Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra | Instagram. … Learn more

6/6 Child Empowerment: Priyanka Chopra has been associated with UNICEF for over a decade and has been actively engaged in various initiatives to support underprivileged children and promote education. Through her partnership with Unicef, she has visited many villages and schools to witness the challenges faced by children from marginalized communities. She stressed the importance of education, especially for girls. Through her involvement with UNICEF, Chopra has also raised awareness on issues such as child marriage, child labor and the importance of healthcare and vaccinations for children. Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra | Instagram. … Learn more

