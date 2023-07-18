How the 2013 Movie Congress Predicted Hollywood’s Current AI Crisis

The Congress was partly based on Stanislaw Lem’s 1971 science fiction novel The Futurological Congress, but the Hollywood AI plot, which takes up about the first third of the film, is entirely Folman’s. After Robin is scanned in a standout performance, Wright stands inside a glass globe filled with lights and scanners and goes through emotions ranging from sadness to laughter, the film jumps 20 years forward and becomes fully animated, with Robin entering a boldly drawn world of primary colors. The story begins to echo Lem’s vision of a hero who visits a conference where hallucinogenic drugs in the water cause him to question reality. Here, the animated Robin is about to speak at a conference as a typical example of an AI movie star.

Even though the film focuses on the larger issue of fantasy versus reality, Folman predicts further into Hollywood’s future. Now, the animated green says the movies themselves are about to be phased out, replaced by a chemical that will allow users to live life as if they were their favorite actors like Robin. The writers and animators creating the very world Robin and Green find themselves in will lose their jobs to AI, he says, reflecting yet another powerful and real fear.

Congress tells us it was entirely possible they saw the AI ​​crisis coming. If only both sides of Hollywood’s fault line had paid more attention to this obscure little film from a decade ago.

