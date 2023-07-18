Clinton Schools Appoint Assistant Superintendent





CLINTON— The Clinton Central School District Board of Education named Michelle Gabree-Huba to serve as the district’s assistant superintendent for instruction and technology, effective on or before August 14 at its July 11 meeting. This is a new position within the district, replacing the former position of Director of Curriculum and Instruction which was vacated following a recent retirement. With a career in education that began in 1996, Gabree-Huba has many years of experience in teaching and district administration. She most recently served as an Academic Administrator at Shenendehowa Central School District, a position she has held since 2017. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the College of St. Rose and her Master’s degree in Curriculum Development and Instructional Technology from the University of Albany. She completed the Aspiring Superintendents workshop series from Magnum Trainings and earned the Certificate in Educational Administration from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Gabree-Huba also holds professional certificates in New York State as a School District Leader and School Building Leader, and she holds permanent certificates as a Pre-K, Kindergarten, and Kindergarten Teacher. grades 1 to 6, and biology and general science for grades 7 to 12. . “(Clinton Central School District’s) commitment to academic excellence, innovative instructional practices, and technology integration aligns closely with my own professional values ​​and aspirations,” Gabree-Huba said. “I am thrilled to partner with the talented educators, administrators, and support staff of the Clinton Central School District to continue to advance the quality of education and improve learning experiences for all students.” Gabree-Huba said that over the next several weeks, she will diligently prepare for her transition and familiarize herself with the district’s goals, priorities and initiatives. “I am committed to listening, learning and collaborating with all stakeholders to build on district successes and identify new opportunities for growth and improvement. » “Michelle is going to be a fantastic addition to our district,” said district superintendent of schools Christopher Clancy. “Throughout the interview process, her knowledge, vision and experiences at the district level helped us see that she was the right person to help guide our education and technology programs and move forward. our county.”

