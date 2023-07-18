Steven Spielberg’s Hollywood Implosion Prediction Looks Closer Than Ever





And if you take a look at the 2023 franchise movies that have really delivered beyond this current summer, most of them were also from relatively recent brands. The first John Wick film came out less than a decade ago and was unlike anything else at the multiplex; Creed III might be an offshoot of the Rocky franchise, but for a generation of younger moviegoers, this is the show where Michael B. Jordan hits people with his shirt; And The movie Super Mario Bros. is based on a video game popular with kids who’ve never seen anything like it on the big screen. Most of the other big hits with Gen-Z have been horror films, both part of franchises like Insidious and Scream, and new standalones, such as M3GAN And cocaine bear. Also, beyond the biggest shocks of the summer, other older franchises continue to struggle. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was supposed to be a return to fame for the Autobots series, and to date it hasn’t grossed $450 million. By comparison, the Transformers movie that ended Michael Bays, which previously made a billion dollars per admission with the IP, Transformers: The Last Knightwas still able to raise $605 million in 2017. Meanwhile, Fast & Furious continues to make money, but x fast operated at $704 million when just two installments earlier the franchise grossed $1.2 billion for The fate of the furious (also 2017). This, contrary to the marketing, is what really suggests that the end of the road is really near. For more than 20 years, studios have relied on IP familiarity and repetition to fuel their quarterly reports. Yet in the process, they generally failed to create new franchises or take chances with new filmmakers who could reshape the industry. Even Spielberg produced the $295 million budget dial of fate (who like Dead Reckoning has seen its already high costs skyrocket due to COVID shutdowns and safety procedures). Some might suggest audiences are now used to staying home after the pandemic, but the massive success of films like Avatar: The Way of the Water, Top Gun: MaverickAnd The movie Super Mario Bros. suggest otherwise. That’s why studio CEOs are starting to recognize indirectly that the rules of the game are changing. Last week, former and future Disney CEO Bob Iger suggested Marvels current issues apart from Guardians is due to companies’ insistence on producing Disney+ TV shows in addition to increased movie production. Frankly, it diluted focus and focus. He’s not wrong. Although he didn’t mention the same for Star Wars after publicly announcing that Disney would release one Star Wars movie per year forever starting in 2015, and while pushing Lucasfilm to start producing Star Wars-related content. for Disney+, starting in 2019 and before his first retirement. It seems the old formula no longer works, and there’s a noticeable lack of innovation or attempts to create new characters that younger audiences might like as well as an aging Indy and Ethan Hunt. At the very least, spending $300 million on these kinds of movies and anticipating a billion dollar gross is no longer a sustainable pattern. Spielberg’s implosion isn’t quite there, but this summer is alerting the industry to some very loud cracks in the hull. So it may be at the peril of the industry if it continues to plumb the depths of its IP libraries and assumes that all will be well.

