Family fun for free on the South Coast

Trying to make summer plans with the kids that don’t break the budget? It’s often difficult to find ways to entertain your kids without it costing a fortune.

It’s time to discover the south coast in all its beautiful landscapes, culture and history for free. There are so many places to go and sights to see that won’t hurt your wallet this summer.

Here are some free local activities to do with the kids to avoid boredom and save your budget. Grab the kids, the sunscreen and head out to explore the south coast.

As the only museum dedicated to Mediterranean culture, discover their collections of photographs, artwork, memorabilia and gardens that honor the tradition and heritage of thousands of Madeirans. Entrance is by appointment and always free, it is located at 1 Funchal Place, (GPS: 27 Hope Street).

A woman peeks at the World War II bunker built on a hill at Fort Taber Park on the south end of New Bedford.

This one-stop-shop park has it all with 50 acres of waterfront property with plenty of amenities. It houses the Fort Taber-Fort Rodman Military Museum, a sandy beach, a playground, a biking/walking path, a picnic area, and a fishing pier. The recreation areas are free, but in the summer there is a charge for parking. Located on South Rodney French Boulevard.

The Taber Military Museum at Fort Rodman in New Bedford.

See artifacts from every major American war and New Bedford’s rich military history. It is always free and open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Located at 1000 South Rodney French Boulevard.

Freetown State Forest Splash Zone Freetown

This wading pool with wading pool located in the Freetown State Forest is ideal for small children. There are lifeguards and the area is fenced. Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., there are picnic and barbecue areas as well as recreation areas and walking trails. Meet at 105 Slab Bridge Road.

