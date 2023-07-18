Entertainment
Family fun for free on the South Coast
Trying to make summer plans with the kids that don’t break the budget? It’s often difficult to find ways to entertain your kids without it costing a fortune.
It’s time to discover the south coast in all its beautiful landscapes, culture and history for free. There are so many places to go and sights to see that won’t hurt your wallet this summer.
Here are some free local activities to do with the kids to avoid boredom and save your budget. Grab the kids, the sunscreen and head out to explore the south coast.
As the only museum dedicated to Mediterranean culture, discover their collections of photographs, artwork, memorabilia and gardens that honor the tradition and heritage of thousands of Madeirans. Entrance is by appointment and always free, it is located at 1 Funchal Place, (GPS: 27 Hope Street).
This one-stop-shop park has it all with 50 acres of waterfront property with plenty of amenities. It houses the Fort Taber-Fort Rodman Military Museum, a sandy beach, a playground, a biking/walking path, a picnic area, and a fishing pier. The recreation areas are free, but in the summer there is a charge for parking. Located on South Rodney French Boulevard.
See artifacts from every major American war and New Bedford’s rich military history. It is always free and open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Located at 1000 South Rodney French Boulevard.
Freetown State Forest Splash Zone Freetown
This wading pool with wading pool located in the Freetown State Forest is ideal for small children. There are lifeguards and the area is fenced. Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., there are picnic and barbecue areas as well as recreation areas and walking trails. Meet at 105 Slab Bridge Road.
Pick up a summer reading book or take part in a host of free activities offered at the library. From arts and crafts to games and entertainment, there’s always something going on at the library for all ages. Be sure to check out the museum passes which are free and can be borrowed by adults with a valid library card. They offer free entry to Buttonwood Park Zoo (admits 4 people free of charge); and the New Bedford Whaling Museum (admission for 2). Located at 613 Pleasant Street.
Every third Wednesday of the month, from noon to 12:30 p.m., there is a free story hour and a craft to take away. Located at 396 County Street.
palm island
Visit this historic 6-acre island with its 24-foot tall stone lighthouse, walking trails, and birding opportunities. Park on East Rodney French Blvd. or the end of Gifford Street to walk to Island.
Buttonwood Park in New Bedford
This gem of a park offers a nature trail through 18 acres of woods, beautiful gardens, a playground, basketball courts and tennis courts. Located at 425 Hawthorn Street.
Dinner with a view:5 spots on the SouthCoast to eat outdoors
This Environmental Exploration Center is a free place to learn about local waters and how to protect and enjoy them. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Located at 114 Front Street.
THE New Bedford National Historic Whaling Park spans 34 acres over 13 blocks along the New Bedford waterfront. There is a visitor center here, historic buildings, and other attractions that preserve the history of the whaling industry, art, architecture, the Underground Railroad, and more. It is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 33 William Street.
This pet-friendly trail from CoveWalk and HarborWalk takes you to New Bedford’s waterfront and takes in spectacular water views. Located on Rodney French Blvd.
Take a trip through Cornell Farm to see peaceful forests, flowing streams and lush salt marshes. The 1.5 mile round trip hike is perfect for introducing kids to the outdoors. Located at 530 Smith Neck Road.
Ready for a day at the beach?Here’s your guide to the beaches of the south coast
Frank Knowles/Little River Dartmouth Reserve
With 9 miles of trails and a 244 foot walkway over the wetlands, this hike is a fun afternoon for everyone. Immerse yourself in nature with rich woods, salt marshes and wetlands at 637 Potomska Road.
Slocum Dartmouth River Reserve
The reserve has a two-mile network of trails through the woods and wildflower fields along the river, as well as a boat launch. There are lookouts to see great sights at 285 Horseneck Road.
Fort Phoenix Fairhaven State Reserve
Head to Fairhaven for stunning views, activities, and check out the historic remains of Fort Phoenix. There are basketball and tennis courts, a picnic area, a beach and grills. Spend the afternoon in Green Street, Fairhaven.
FREE SUMMER FUN:Your guide to free outdoor summer concerts on the South Coast
Open daily until sunset, you can see animals, hike and picnic. This magnificent property of 120 acres is located at 46 rue Soulé.
It is an accessible playground where children of all skill levels can gather and play together. The fun begins at 102 Popes Island.
Neds Point Mattapoisett
With a panoramic view of the waterways, it’s a great place to picnic, fly a kite, play ball or swim on the small beach. Don’t miss to see Neds Point Lighthousea 39 foot stone lighthouse built in 1838. Located at 50 Neds Point Road.
Allens Westport Pond Wildlife Sanctuary
This nature oasis has 7 miles of trails, with beaches, fields, forests and salt marshes along the pond. It is an ideal place for bird watching. Become one with nature at 1280 Horseneck Road.
For the perfect scenic picnic, the Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens is the perfect spot. It has 6 acres surrounded by rare trees, exotic flowers and beautifully landscaped gardens at 787 Shawmut Avenue.
Hidden and deep in nature, Aucoot Woods surrounds an active cranberry bog, a mix of habitats here and fascinating wildlife. Located on Parlowtown Road.
Get your scoop:Here are 15 glaciers to visit on the SouthCoast
Engaging nature trail designed to bring outdoor education to life. This is a half mile trail with interpretive signs about animals, weather, and habitats. Located at 2 New Boston Road behind the elementary school.
With stunning coastal views, a sandy beach and walking trails, Gooseberry Island is a little piece of paradise. You can see a concrete observation tower that was built during World War II, birds and snails as you explore the island at West Shore Road.
Saulnier Memorial cycle path
This 3.5-mile, paved waterfront bike path hugs both sides of New Bedford’s scenic South End Peninsula from Clarks Cove to New Bedford Harbor. It is a well-marked trail that makes it safe to cycle, walk, skate or run. Located on Rodney French Boulevard, New Bedford.
