Strong female characters rule OTT. Bollywood, please catch up

What is common in some of the most admired Hindi web series of the year, be it cover, scoopOr The ordeal of fire? They are all titled by female characters. While others, like Farzi And Jubileeare not led by female protagonists, they portray powerful female characters who embody the struggle of women to claim their place in the world of men.

Anjali Bhati (Sonakshi Sinha) from coating not only wears her femininity with pride but also affirms her lower caste identity. She invokes the Constitution with the feudal lord when he denies her entry into his mansion. She may appear like an anomaly on a police bike while the boys tease and taunt her, but she convincingly proves by the end of the season that it’s not her but the world around her that is a anomaly in 21st century India.

Sonakshi Sinha in coating

Jagruti Pathak (Karishma Tanna) from Scoop makes no apologies for his gender while making inroads into the male bastion of delinquency. Much of the character’s crisis is triggered by her gender identity. His incarceration is presented as a punishment for his choice of profession.

Neelam Krishnamoorthy (Rajshri Deshpande) from The ordeal of firerefuses to give up in the face of coercion and threats from powerful perpetrators and the indifference of the system. Even though she is a mother, her quest is about justice and closure. She shows remarkable strength in the face of adversity and pursues an elusive justice even when her husband loses hope.

Megha Vyas (Rashi Khanna) who Farzi is not just a feast for the eyes or a love interest, but a professional with dogged persistence. However, she must fight to find a place in her dream team.

Sumitra Kumari (Aditi Rao Hydari) from Jubilee, a period drama set in the era of India’s independence and partition, is a fascinating character. A female star who seeks an identity independent of her powerful husband and is willing to break off her marriage to unite with her lover in colonial India is undoubtedly ahead of her time.

Unlike Hindi webcasts, Hindi cinema only offered two notable films this year with female protagonists: The history of Kerala And Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway. However, The history of Kerala revolves around the victimization of its female protagonist, while Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway firmly portrays the titular character as a mother and wife.

Even though the most successful films of the year feature female characters in leading roles, with the exception of Pathanethey tend to portray women either as victims or as susceptible to succumbing to the pressures of patriarchy.

Shalini Unnikrishnan (Adah Sharma) from The history of Kerala is a gullible girl. Her sense of personal freedom in choosing her friends, her clothes, and her lover is described as carrying the risk of ending up in captivity. His only triumph is his escape from confinement and survival from ISIS. But she is destined to spend the rest of her years in an Afghan prison. The film ends on a tragic note when she expresses her desire to return to her mother.

Tinni (Shraddha Kapoor) from Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar, is presented as a fiercely independent woman, but ultimately she is coerced by the hero and his family into agreeing to her request. The film subtly conveys the message that independence is not a state of existence for girls but only a phase of life until they get married.

Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar

In Shalini’s case, her assertion of making her own choices deprives her of a fundamental freedom. As for Tinni, she reluctantly gives up her freedom to be with her lover. Both films subtly hint at the perils and futility of women making their own choices.

The female characters in the web series shine when compared to films from the same period. For Anjali Bhati from coating, her career matters more than her mother’s wish to marry her off. That’s not to say she’s asexual, but neither does she believe that a physical relationship should necessarily lead to marriage. Even though the story is set in a small town in predominantly patriarchal Rajasthan, Anjali Bhati is more modern in her outlook than the superficially flamboyant big-city girl Tinni of Tu Jhoothi, Main Makkaar.

Why do Hindi web series bring out powerful female characters when Hindi cinema turns away from them? If producing films featuring strong female characters is seen as an unsustainable business, how Gangubai Kathiawadi become one of the most successful films of the previous year? Or, how did the movies like Queen (2013), fig (2016), Pink (2016), neerja (2016), Razi (2018), and many other films are celebrated as successes?

Is this phenomenon a result of the post-pandemic reality where only great films are considered worthy of theatrical release and female-led films are not considered great unless they line up on the message of dispensation to power?

(Bikas Mishra is an award-winning writer-director based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.