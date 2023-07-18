“Small problems led to bigger problems.” Actress-model Sadhika Venugopal opens up about her divorce | Entertainment News





Actress and model Sadhika Venugopal recently opened up about her divorce during an interview with an online channel. The actor who rose to fame playing the protagonist of Mazhavil Manorama’s ‘Pattu Saree’ series has also appeared in a few Malayalam films. She was last seen in the Mohanlal movie “Monster”. Now, the actor and model has opened up about the differences between her ex-husband that led to her divorce. I am a happy divorcee. I decided to get married after thinking about it for a long time. But somehow it didn’t work out. Perhaps many are unaware of this fact. I have not deleted my old photos from my social media profiles. It always shows up when you google me. He was the friend of my friends. It came as a proposal, and we took the time to get to know each other before our wedding. But somehow it didn’t work out, she said. Although she says there is no particular reason why she opted for the divorce, she admits that small problems between them led to bigger problems. Different shots for different people! I am someone who seeks perfection in everything. I expect my partner to share everything with me, good or bad. And when that doesn’t happen, it causes problems. Then the little problems will become bigger. This is what ultimately led to our separation, Sadhika said.

