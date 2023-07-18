Hollywood could face ‘absolute collapse’ if strikes continue, says former industry executive





JThree days after SAG-AFTRA voted to show solidarity with the WGA, a former Hollywood executive has warned that the film and TV industries could see devastating effects if both strikes are not resolved quickly . Barry Diller, chairman of IAC and Expedia Group and former CEO of Paramount Pictures, explained what could happen if the strikes last longer than expected during an appearance on CBS. Confront the Nation on Sunday. EXPERTS TORN OVER SUPREME COURT’S LEAD IN UPCOMING SECOND AMENDMENT CASE These conditions will potentially produce an absolute collapse of an entire industry if they persist after Sept. 1, Diller said. Hollywood effectively remains closed for the foreseeable future, as actors and writers are not allowed to work until a mutual agreement is reached between the studios and the two guilds. The strikes will continue until workers’ demands for better pay and creative protection from artificial intelligence are met. If no deal is reached by Christmas, Diller predicted, there won’t be enough streaming and cable shows to watch next year, leading to canceled streaming subscriptions and a cut income from the entertainment industry. Without adequate cash flow, the industry cannot revive these programs, he said. To resolve the dispute quickly, Diller suggested that studio executives and A-list actors each take 25% pay cuts. You have the actors union saying, How dare these 10 people running these companies make all this money without paying us? he said. Whereas, if you look at it from the other side, the top 10 actors are paid more than the top 10 executives. I’m not saying either one is right. In fact, everyone probably overpaid at the top. The only thought I’ve had is to say, in good faith, that the highest paid executives and actors should take a 25% pay cut to try to reduce, reduce the difference between those who are well paid and those who are not. . Other Hollywood pundits said they were also not optimistic about the situation, by THE Los Angeles Times. There will be a lot of blood in the water, said Jonathan Taplin, director emeritus of the Annenberg Innovation Lab at the University of Southern California. It’s not going to end well. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER The industry’s economy is very tough, the worst we’ve ever seen, veteran media analyst Michael Nathanson said. A prolonged strike will only make matters worse. Some union members represented by SAG-AFTRA, such as news anchors, soap opera actors and game show hosts, are not affected by the strikes because they are under a different contract.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/hollywood-absolute-collapse-strikes-continue-former-industry-executive The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos