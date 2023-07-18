Why San Diego Comic-Con will be so different this year | Entertainment

The biggest TV, movie, book and comic fan event of the year, San Diego Comic-Con, kicks off this Thursday, July 20 at the San Diego Convention Center. While the event is still ongoing, strikes by writers and actors are going to make SDCC 2023 an entirely different experience for TV and movie fans.
THE WGA Writers’ Strike has been running since May 2, 2023. On Thursday, July 13, the Actors’ union SAG-AFTRA has officially gone on strikewhich prohibits all of its members working under current (non-commercial) TV/theater contracts from doing press for their shows and movies, which includes participating on panels at fan events like Comic-Con.
This means that the Barbie And Oppenheimer press tours are being conducted (all content from these interviews was obtained before the official start date of the strikes at midnight on the morning of July 14), and shows with upcoming releases of 2023 (and 2024, depending on how long the strike) will not have their castings available for any kind of promotional event (unless an actor crosses a picket line and offers their services anyway, which would cause them to lose their SAG membership).
SAG strike rules even apply to influencers who are members of the union and who typically attend Comic-Con as cosplayers; the union issued guidelines for these workers after the strike went into effect (more details below).
Here, we compile specific strike rules and their impact on SDCC 2023, including what news outlets like TV Insider are allowed to cover. Get ready for a very different convention than years past.
SAG-AFTRA Bans Promoting TV Shows
The SAG-AFTRA strike rules only apply to a certain section of union members, those who work under TV/Theatre contracts. There are broadcast workers such as news anchors who are members of SAG, but this strike does not relate to their specific contracts/lines of work, and therefore the 2023 strike rules do not apply to them.
For performers who are beholden to strike rules, the SAG-AFTRA Strike Rules declare that they are not authorized to participate in the following work for hit studios and streamers:
- Principal on camera work, such as:
- Acting
- Singing
- Dancing
- Perform stunts
- Filmed aircraft piloting
- puppets
- Performance capture or motion capture work
- Major off-camera work, such as:
- ADR/Loop
- TV trailers (promos) and theatrical trailers
- Dubbing
- Singing
- Narration
- Stunt coordination and related services
- Substitute work
- Double photo and/or body
- Fittings, wardrobe tests and make-up tests
- Camera rehearsals and tests
- Scanning
- Interviews and auditions (including via auto-cassette)
- Promotional/publicity services for work under television/theatre contracts, such as:
- Visits
- Personal appearances
- Interviews
- Agreements
- Fan shows
- festivals
- For your reflection events
- Panels
- Previews/screenings
- Awards shows
- Junkets
- Podcast appearances
- Social networks
- Workshop showcases
- Negotiate and/or enter into and/or agree to:
- An agreement to perform covered services in the future
- Any new merchandising agreement related to a Covered Project
- The creation and use of digital replicas, including through the reuse of prior works
- Play on a trailer for a hit production or any other ancillary content related to a hit production
Non-union members who work for striking studios and streamers during the strike will not be able to become union members in the future.
WGA bans promotion of TV shows
Like the Actors’ Strike, the Writers’ Strike prohibits members of the WGA union from promoting past and present work and writing for studios/streamers. As a result, the studios massively cut attendance plans for SDCC this year before the cast strike was allowed, resulting in the cancellation of panels and appearances. Entertainment media will also have a noticeable absence from the in-person event, as writers and actors are barred from participating in press interviews promoting any of their projects with studios and streamers.
Can journalists still cover SDCC?
Yes. SAG-AFTRA is not calling for a media and consumer boycott in this strike, which means fans can pay to see movies in theaters guilt-free and entertainment journalists can continue to do their reporting on shows and movies. TV/film criticism is also still allowed, as it and industry news reporting are independent lines of work (i.e. not paid for by studios/streamers). A email from SAG-AFTRA to a curious entertainment reporter, senior reporters don’t have to worry about writing about the shows during the strike.
We don’t tell reporters they can’t do their job, the SAG’s email response said. You are not going [be] banned member to do so.
The WGA is also not calling for a media and consumer boycott, so the above also applies to journalists who hope to become WGA members in the future. This means that WGA reporters and journalists who hope to one day become part of the WGA are still permitted to report television/film news and write reviews of published works.
Is cosplay allowed at SDCC 2023?
SAG-AFTRA urges syndicate influencers who cosplay not to cosplay as characters from SDCC hit studios and streamers as it would be promoting a TV show/movie whether paid or not .
We ask people not to cosplay if it promotes hit productions, SAG said in an email to an influencer. Yes, you can promote comics, books, and games because it’s not a minted job. That being said, performers are urged to refrain from promoting minted works, including past productions that would have been minted had they been produced today.
Like actors, non-union influencers who want to one day become a member should refrain from participating in paid promotion with studios and streamers. Check out more SAG strike rules for influencers here.
SDCC 2023 panels canceled
Wonder, netflixDisney, HBOSony and Universal are all skipping SDCC 2023. Marvel was the first to announce it would be skipping its Hall H presentation, sharing the decision with fans in late June.
Panels and previews for Legal Department, The wheel of time Season 2, cruel summer Season 2, The boys spin off Generation V, twisted metal, Metalocalypse: Doomstar Army, heels Season 2, Abbott Elementary School, Orphan Black: Echoes, That 70s show 25th Anniversary, Dune: Part Two, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, THE Detective Pikachu next, and Interview with the Vampire Season 2 has all been cancelled.
What else is happening at SDCC 2023
While the stars and creators of your favorite shows and movies won’t be at SDCC this year, there will still be announcements for those shows in the form of trailers and first-look footage. CMA announced on Monday, July 17 that there will be an Anne Rice Immortal Universe activation for fans, as well as first looks at various Walking Dead shows, like a preview of the first half of the first episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixonwhich will be released in September.
Check Out the TV Insider List SDCC 2023 Events for an up-to-date calendar of weekend events.