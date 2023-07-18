Alicia Keys has a hot summer night at Little Caesars Arena – The Oakland Press





Alicia Keys has made her way to concert halls across the metro area, indoors and out, for the past 31 years. But she arguably saved the best, and certainly the biggest, for her first appearance at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night, July 17. Just eleven months after performing at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, the Grammy-winning New York singer, songwriter and pianist generated real heat with her Keys to the Summer Tour stop. Although sparsely attended (around 6,000 people), the hour and 50-minute concert was loaded with content, not the least of which was the staging – a 360-degree affair that spanned nearly the entire length of the arena floor, with Keys and his five-piece band playing in the center and ramps that took her to the far ends of the hall. Two giant video screens (and two smaller units at either end) played a series of close-ups and staged videos, and while the special effects were minimal, they were also striking – in particular a pyramid created by lasers, in which Keys and company performed “Like You’ll Never See Me Again” and “I Need You”. The music, however, was not indented. Keys pulled all 29 songs from his eight studio albums (not including last year’s “Santa Baby”), adding covers of Usher’s “My Boo” and a hard-hitting rendition of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” which crashed into his “In Common”. Keys’ mastery of the stage this time was complete, filled with parade energy (in a pre-tour video, she credited the decision to wear sneakers instead of high heels this time around) and vocal technique. dynamic that was never too emotional. She came out on top, however, marching to the center stage while crying her way to the first big hit, “Falling,” with the band gradually falling behind her. Keys then lit up in a breathless 22-minute barrage, absolutely hitting “New Day,” “Love Looks Better,” the Middle Eastern-flavored “Limitedless,” “You Don’t Know My Name,” a treatment Motowny from “Teenage”. Love Affair” and a powerful “Karma” before catching his breath. After “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready),” she said, “I’m really ready. I’m ready for that good energy that Detroit has tonight,” and she returned it with some of her most comfortable choreography yet, including some songs with dancer JJ. Key’s only costume change of the night (she wore a pair of dark jumpsuit-style outfits, both with long coats, her hair tied back in a modified ponytail) led to one of the most touching sections. of the show, seven songs delivered mostly voice-and-piano-only mini-set up a flight of stairs on the west side of the stage. Keys opened with Prince’s “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore” and mixed favorites (“A Woman’s Worth”, “Superwoman”) with a fan request for “Lesson Learned”. “Butterflyz” was followed by “Diary,” which Keys billed as “one of my favorites” and brought her back to the main stage for the rest of the show and other audience favorites such as “Empire State of Mind (Part II), “Nobody” and the conclusion “If I don’t have you”. “Girl on Fire” was there too – like it should have been a summer night when Keys was indeed on fire and had the whole arena with her.

