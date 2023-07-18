Simu Liu says RRR blew him away, compares Barbie to Bollywood | Hollywood





Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-star Barbie are set to hit theaters on Friday. Actor Simu Liu, who also stars in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, recently spoke about RRR. He also said that he wanted to work in Bollywood movies one day and later compared the industry with his movie Barbie. Read also : Hollywood director applauds RRR’s “ridiculously melodramatic” and its “often cartoony period CGI fest” Simu Liu praised jr NTR and Ram Charan-star RRR in a new interview. Simu Liu, who plays one of the many Kens alongside Ryan Gosling in Barbie’s upcoming live-action movie, said that like Bollywood, Barbie has music and there’s a lot of “singing. and dance”. He added that he wanted to do a Bollywood dance number. Simu Liu on RRR Blockbuster SS Rajamoulis RRR continues to wow Western audiences since its digital release on Netflix and in select theaters in the United States. Simu Liu is the latest Hollywood celebrity to rave about the Ram Charan and Jr NTR movie. RRR this year was so phenomenal. Um, that was absolutely amazing. And, it blew me away. I think there are a lot of similarities between Barbie and Bollywood… There’s, you know, just the emphasis on musicality. There’s such music, songs like singing and dancing, like, you know, the actors play and they sing and there must be such a triple threat and yeah, I feel like, uh, you know , I feel like it’s such a natural thing for an actor to watch Bollywood and want to, you know, kind of want to participate and want to be a part of it somehow, said Simulated at Pinkvilla. Simu Liu wants to be in a Bollywood movie He further said about his Bollywood projects, so yeah, I put it there. I want to be in a Bollywood movie. I want (want) to be part of a Bollywood dance number. Uh, so I really want this to happen. About her movie Barbie Directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written with Noah Baumbach, Barbie features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, and other actors such as Helen Mirren, Nicola Coughlan, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera , Hari Nef , and Will Ferrel. Singer Dua Lipa plays a mermaid Barbie in the film. The film is set to be released on July 21, 2023.

