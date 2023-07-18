Latina ‘Snow White’ actress Rachel Zegler responds to racist comments

Rachel Zegler is reacting to the latest criticism regarding the cast of the upcoming live-action Snow White movie.

On July 14, Daily Mail released photos from the set of the remake, offering a first look at the various actors portraying the Disney classic’s seven dwarfs.

A Disney spokesperson released a statement toThe daily beastThat said, the photos are fake and do not come from our production. The Daily Beast said a representative from Disney’s PR boutique later confirmed that the images were real but not official photos from the set.

While some social media users criticized the casting choices for the Seven Dwarfs, racist comments about Zegler, who is Latina, being cast as the beloved Disney Princess have also surfaced.

Many fans supported the West Side Story actor online, calling him perfect snow white.

Zegler expressed her gratitude to her fans, but she also said she no longer wanted to engage in the nonsense talk surrounding her role as Snow White.

The 22 year oldtweetedJuly 15, Extremely grateful for the love I feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsense talk about my casting.

She added, I really, really don’t want to see him.

Instead, Zegler wanted to embrace positivity and spread a more accepting message.

So I leave you with these photos! she wrote and included four childhood photos of herself dressed as different Disney Princesses, including Snow White.

The actor concluded, I hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what.

TODAY.com has reached out to Disney to respond to Zeglers’ tweet, but had no response at the time of publication.

Several Twitter users applauded Zegler, including Halle Bailey who addressedracist reactionfor playing Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Bailey shared Zeglers’ tweet andwritingWe love you so much.

The 23-year-old actor and musician added a red heart emoji and said Zegler really is the perfect princess.

FromVarietyreported in June 2021 that Zegler would be directing Snow White, the Golden Globe winner had to respond to hateful comments about her portraying the fictional character.

She opened up to Andrew Garfield about the backlash during theirActors on Actorsinterview for Variety in January 2022.

Speaking about having the opportunity to play a Disney Princess, she said: Never in a million years would I have imagined this would be a possibility for me. Normally you don’t see a Snow White of Latin descent.

She pointed out that Snow White, or Blanca Nieves, is also worshiped in Spanish-speaking countries.

But you don’t particularly see people who look like me or play roles like that, she continued. When this was announced, it was a huge thing that was trending on Twitter for days because everyone was angry.

Garfield replied that these people needed to be educated, and Zegler agreed.

She said, we have to love them in the right direction. At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I’m really excited to do. I’m becoming a Latina princess.