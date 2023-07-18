Instead of Hiding Their Scars, These Celebs Showed Them

On our body, scars can be a visual representation of what we have been through. They tell a story and show the world that we can deal with anything that comes our way, even if we don’t like the way they look. Seeing different marks on your body can take some getting used to. Some people choose to hide them, others choose to wear them with pride. Anyway, it’s fine.

When you’re in the public eye, wearing scars proudly can be more difficult. These celebrities show that even in front of the cameras we can be proud of our scars. The way these celebrities display their scars and embrace their past is truly inspiring. Also, we didn’t know there was two royals with surgery scars! Keep reading to find out more!

Michael K. Williams





Williams’ prominent facial scar is the result of a razor blade being used in a bar fight that nearly killed him. The scar that remained actually helped her career in Hollywood. It became his signature and allowed him to act in a niche of tough and gritty characters like Omar Little on HBO. Thread.

Williams actually cites Seal’s facial scars and inspires him to adopt his own.

Princess Eugenie

The royal bride recently made headlines for choosing a wedding dress that put her scoliosis scar front and center. Many with similar scars took to social media to thank the princess for showing off the beauty of the scar. Eugenie even told ITV News that she chose the dress specifically to “change up the beauty”.

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah’s forehead scar has been there since the public knows her, and it’s all thanks to her brother. The two played tag as children, and Queen Latifah tripped and fell into the corner of the bathroom wall, and needed three stitches. She said she would never hide it, and that “it gives [her] facial character.”

Mary J. Blige

The powerhouse singer has never told the public exactly how she got the prominent scar under her left eye, nor does she plan to. She made a point of speaking to the media about how she chose to embrace the scar because if she learned to love it, “everyone can love it.”

Miles Teller

The up-and-coming actor has multiple scars along his jawline from a car crash in 2007. The cashier said Shortlist which he used to cover scars with makeup for auditions, then one day changed his mind. Teller decided he was going to “be the actor people know for having scars”. It certainly hasn’t affected how much his fans love him.

Joaquin Phoenix

The scar between Phoenix’s lip and nose is the result of a cleft palate that occurred and disappeared in the womb. It left a scar that Phoenix simply calls a “birthmark.” Calling the scar a birthmark, he inspired many with a similar mark from cleft palate surgery.

Padma Lakshmi

THE best boss the host was also very aware of the 7-inch scar that ran down her right arm. She had a car accident when she was 14 and the scar even prevented her from pursuing a modeling career. Lakshmi finally embraced the scar and in 2001 wrote in Vogue that “I love my scar. It’s so much a part of me.”

Seal

One of the most recognizable things about Seal is his facial scars. There have been tons of rumors about everything from tribal scars to wolf attacks, but they actually stem from a specific type of lupus. The disease can cause skin inflammation, scarring and even hair loss. Seal is now in remission from lupus but admits he has learned to love scars.

Tina Fey

She's usually well hidden under her red carpet makeup, but if you look closely, you can see a long, thin scar on Fey's face. The scar is from an as-yet-unknown assailant who violently slashed her face while she was playing in the front yard as a child. Fey was actually never bothered by the scar until she grew up in Hollywood and had to become more aware of which side of her face to "show off".

Catherine Zeta Jones

Zeta-Jones wouldn’t be alive if not for the tracheotomy surgery she underwent that resulted in her distinctive neck scar. The operation is performed when a child has breathing problems and the doctor needs to create an emergency airway for the lungs. Zeta-Jones was initially scared of her scar when she broke into Hollywood, but she knows she wouldn’t even be alive today without it.

Harrison Ford

Ever since we saw Ford on the big screen, he has a distinctive scar on his chin. He came from a car accident where he hit a telephone pole near Laguna Beach, California. The accident was traumatic, but helped establish the “tough and handsome” look the star would use to his advantage for roles like Han Solo and Indiana Jones.

Ariel Winter

Another modern family The star who has been in the spotlight since a young age has faced a lot of backlash for showing her scars. Winter underwent breast reduction surgery when she was 17 and has never been afraid to show off her scars. A year after the operation, she deliberately walked the SAG Awards red carpet in a dress that didn't hide her scars.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge usually wears her hair in those signature bouncy waves, but she’s been pulling her hair back and showing her scar more and more. The scar runs along the left side of his head below his hairline. Middleton said the scar was “related to childhood surgery” but did not elaborate. Perhaps motherhood and life in the spotlight inspired her to proudly show off her scars.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie has never been afraid to flaunt every part of her body on social media, and that includes the large scar on the back of her left thigh. She got the scar at a fan event when she had to make a quick exit, climb over a gate, slip and fall on a sharp pole. Jenner sees the brand as something that makes her unique and has even captioned Instagram photos, “I love my scar.”

France Raisa

Raisa’s small scar along her abdomen is from kidney surgery, but it wasn’t to save her own life. Raisa actually donated her own kidney to her best friend Selena Gomez in September 2017. She was never afraid to show off the scar as it only took her a few days after the operation to proudly display the scar on social media.

Selena Gomez

Gomez has the sister scar of her best friend Francia Raisa. Gomez publicly battled lupus, and in September 2017 it was announced that she needed an emergency kidney transplant. While Gomez is a much more private person than Raisa, she has always embraced her scars in the public eye. Her first post after kidney transplant surgery included a photo of her scar and a text that read, “I’m incredibly blessed.”

Kaley Cuoco

THE The Big Bang Theory star has a huge scar running from his foot to his leg from a riding accident. Her horse got scared, kicked her off the horse and left her with two steel bars in her leg. Cuoco felt uncomfortable on the red carpet for a long time, but now she’s embraced the accidental scar.