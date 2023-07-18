Striking Hollywood stars meet with union to discuss actors walkout | American Actors Strike 2023

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered on Monday to discuss the actors’ strike as their union warned that without transformative change the entire profession is at risk.

Members of Sag-Aftra, an American actors’ union, met on Zoom on Monday to go over talking points and answer questions about their ongoing strike, Variety reported exclusively. The meeting was attended by around 500 agents, publicists and actors, including Lupita Nyongo, Laverne Cox and Melissa McCarthy.

The briefing came amid a strike announced on July 13 by Sag-Aftra executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and Fran Drescher, Sag-Aftra’s chairman. Union members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, joining industry writers who have been on strike since May.

They are asking for increases in base pay and residuals as movies and TV shows have increasingly moved to online streaming platforms and guarantee that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence and that their image digital will not be used without their permission.

Without a transformative change to SAG-AFTRA’s current contract with the [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers]the acting profession will no longer be an option for future generations of performers, and actors already working in the industry will have to pursue other careers to survive, according to a note shared at the Sag-Aftra Zoom meeting of the Monday, according to Variety.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association that represents the studios, said it was deeply disappointed that Sag-Aftra had decided to pull out of negotiations and said it had offered the raises in highest percentage of minimum wage levels. in 35 years, substantial increases in pension and health care contribution caps, a 76% increase in foreign residuals paid by big-budget streaming shows, and a groundbreaking AI proposal.

Drescher, chairman of Sag-Aftras, said last week: Companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and others have blocked us completely.

The actors’ strike marks the first time in 63 years that Hollywood writers and actors have gone on strike simultaneously.

In May, the Writers Guild of America, which represents 11,500 television and film writers, authorized its first strike in 15 years. The WGA said corporate behavior had created a gig economy that aimed to turn songwriting into a fully independent profession. For the sake of our present and our future, we had no other choice, he said. The last industrial action, in 2007, lasted 100 days and cost the California economy an estimated $2.1 billion as productions were shut down and striking writers, actors and producers cut spending.