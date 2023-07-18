Hollywood actors and studios are far apart on key issues





As tens of thousands of actors begin their fifth day of strike action against Hollywood studios, the two sides have shown no sign of returning to the negotiating table and are even exchanging barbed wire messages that underline how far apart they are. . Late Monday evening, the management of SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, sent a 12-page memo to members outlining their demands and the studios’ counter-proposals. They remain far apart on the most critical issues that affect the very survival of our profession, the memo says. We advanced because they intentionally dragged their feet, it continued. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the organization that bargains on behalf of the studios, responded with a memo to the news media saying the union’s message deliberately misrepresents the offers it made. A strike is not the outcome we wanted, the alliance said. For SAG-AFTRA to say that we have failed to meet the needs of its members is disingenuous at best.

Thousands of Hollywood actors went on strike Friday after failing to secure new contracts with major studios, including legacy companies like Paramount, Universal and Disney, and tech giants like Netflix, Amazon and Apple. The actors joined 11,500 screenwriters who went on strike 78 days ago, marking the first time both unions have pulled out at the same time since 1960. The screenwriters have not returned to the negotiating table with the studios since the failure of their negotiations at the beginning of May. The SAG-AFTRA memo said the two sides remained apart on several key issues, including pay, safeguards against artificial intelligence, and healthcare and pension costs. Union leadership says it has demanded 11% wage increases in the first year of a new contract; the studios came back with a 5% offer, they said. On artificial intelligence, union leaders said they are advocating for a number of provisions to protect them when a digital replica is made or our performance is altered using AI.

They said the studio alliance failed to address many vital concerns, leaving leading performers and background actors vulnerable to having most of their work replaced by digital replicas. The studios said the unions’ memo to its members did not include proposals verbally presented during negotiations and that its overall package was worth more than $1 billion in salary increases, residue improvements (a type of royalty ) and health care contributions. Regarding artificial intelligence, the studios said they have come up with a groundbreaking proposal, which protects performers’ digital likenesses, including a requirement for performers’ consent for the creation and use of digital replicas or for digital alterations. of a performance. The union’s leadership sent out a chart outlining each proposal and the studios’ response. Out of more than two dozen submissions, the studio’s response boiled down to a one-word response, according to the union: Rejected. So, who makes the T-shirt that says Rejected? actress Senta Moses posted on Twitter. That’s why they were on strike, says the union note. The AMPTP thinks we are going to give in, but the will of our members has never been stronger. We have the determination and the unity to defend our rights.

